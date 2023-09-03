Highlights Norwich City's young winger Jonathan Rowe and academy graduate Adam Idah have impressed in the early weeks of the season.

Kellen Fisher, a 19-year-old recruit from Bromley, made a strong debut and has been praised by manager David Wagner for his potential.

Tony Springett, who spent time on loan at Derby County last season, has shown promise and could soon be pushing for a starting spot in the team.

It has been an excellent start to the season for Norwich City in the Championship.

After a disappointing 13th-placed finish in their first year back in the division last season, expectations were low in Norfolk heading into the campaign, but David Wagner's side are among the early front-runners in the second tier.

One of the main positives for the Canaries this season has been the emergence of winger Jonathan Rowe, who has started the season in fine form.

Rowe came through the club's academy and has established himself in the first-team, while Adam Idah is another academy graduate who has made a big impact in the early weeks of the campaign.

As the duo continue to star in the senior squad, we looked at three Norwich youngsters who could be next to make their first-team breakthrough.

Kellen Fisher

Fisher arrived at Carrow Road from National League side Bromley this summer.

The 19-year-old made his debut in the 1-0 win at Queens Park Rangers in the Carabao Cup first round, providing the assist for Rowe's injury-time winner.

Wagner was full of praise for Fisher's second half performance against the R's and the 51-year-old believes he is a player with a lot of potential.

"I think Kellen got better as the game went on," Wagner told the Eastern Daily Press.

"I was not happy with his first half - I know he is better than he showed in the first half.

"Second half he played to his level, and it was a great cross which he gave. Fair play to him that he kept believing, kept trying, and played the second half to his standard.

"Maybe I should not be too hard on him, because it was his first game on Championship level, even if it was in the League Cup. But I know what a talent we have.

"My demands on our guys are high, and he has shown that he can do this in the second half. Big credit for this cross, it was a great cross, lovely feet."

Jack Stacey has been the Canaries' first-choice right-back in the Championship so far this season, but after Max Aarons' departure to Bournemouth, Fisher could be handed opportunities over the course of the campaign.

Tony Springett

Springett has been on the periphery of the Norwich first-team for a number of years, but he is set to be involved more prominently this season.

The 20-year-old came through the Canaries academy and made his debut against West Ham United in the Premier League in May 2022.

He spent the second half of last season on loan with Derby County, making 11 appearances for the Rams before his temporary spell at Pride Park was cut short by an ankle injury in March.

As with Fisher, Wagner has commended Springett on his performances this season.

"Someone who works hard will get rewards from me, and this is what Tony has got so far," Wagner told the Pink Un.

"Every time he is on the pitch, and he had 30 minutes or so at Southampton, he gets more and more cohesion with the group and develops an understanding for the group as well. Which is very important.

"He had a very good pre-season. Tony is a very reliable player on the wide areas who is tactically smart and can cover ground as well.

"In ball possession he can keep the ball and create moments. He's an academy product, a young lad, and still a lot of work to do with him. But everything he has shown me in terms of his attitude and his workload is just great."

Springett has featured regularly as a substitute in the early stages of the campaign and if he continues his progression, he will soon be pushing for a place in the starting line-up.

Jaden Warner

Warner is another youngster who has been included in the matchday squad so far this season.

With Grant Hanley and Jonathan Tomkinson sidelined, the Canaries' options at centre-half have been depleted, meaning Warner has been involved with the senior team.

After Tomkinson suffered an ankle injury in pre-season, Wagner hinted the door could be opened for Warner.

"I don't think so. I like to see Jaden Warner a bit further now," Wagner told the Pink Un.

"He was with us (in Holland) and he will go to Austria as well. This is his chance to show his capability.

"We've seen him a few times in the last weeks and months. But I really like to give him the chance to maybe be part of those four fit centre backs for the beginning of the season. And nothing is decided yet but I think first of all, we should look at our academy products.

"It is not yet clear if he (Tomkinson) needs surgery or not. But the timeframe is quite clear. So it will take 10 to 12 weeks till he is back so unfortunately this is another injury setback we have conceded in this pre-season."

Warner could perhaps benefit from a loan spell in League One or Two to gain some vital senior experience, but he is certainly one to watch in the future.