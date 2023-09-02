Highlights Leicester City has a track record of producing top talents, with players like Chilwell and Barnes commanding high fees.

Leicester City have produced a plethora of top talents and will be hoping the next crop will be their best.

The Foxes are known for producing great players over recent years - Ben Chilwell and Harvey Barnes commanding significant fees from Chelsea and Newcastle United respectively while Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall continues to impress at the heart of the midfield.

Enzo Maresca, a manager with a track record for developing promising talent during his time with the Manchester City Elite Development Squad, has already provided a pathway for several young players to make their mark despite the wealth of experience at his disposal.

Goalkeeper Jakub Stolarczyk made his debut for the club in both cup and league competitions already this season while creative talents Wanya Marcal-Madivadua and Kasey McAteer have stolen the headlines.

Marçal has enjoyed regular first-team minutes after impressing with the Premier League 2 squad, scoring the opener in a 2-1 win against Cardiff City for his professional goal.

McAteer, meanwhile, was at the double in South Yorkshire, recording a brace in a 2-1 win against Rotherham United to make his mark on the big stage, too.

With players making the most of their opportunities, FLW takes a look at three players who could be the next to play under Maresca and assert themselves into the first-team picture.

Arjan Raikhy

The most experienced player on this list, Raikhy joined the club this summer after his time at Aston Villa came to an end.

The 20-year-old was a regular at both U18 and U21 level for Villa, winning the FA Youth Cup in 2021 against Liverpool.

The midfielder enjoyed a first taste of senior football during the 2021/22 season, initially joining National League side Stockport County on loan, where he played five times in the league as a teenager. He was later recalled and sent back out to the fifth tier with Grimsby Town, recording another seven appearances as he helped the Mariners secure promotion back to the Football League via the play-offs.

Spending the duration of last season in the Premier League 2, he played 19 times as the Second City outfit recorded a play-off finish before seeking a new adventure with Leicester City, beating competition from teams across the divisions to secure his services.

Amani Richards

A standout player for the U18s, Richards won the club's Academy of the Season award last season, scoring 12 times with numerous assists in an important year in his development.

Arriving from Arsenal's academy almost two years ago, he has already attracted interest from the likes of Newcastle United, West Ham United and Brentford, according to Darren Lewis of Mirror Football, earlier this window.

The forward has moved up into the U21s setup and is already a regular in front of goal, whether it be setting up teammates or finding the back of the net himself. While it is important his development is not rushed, we could see some cameos from the 18-year-old later in the season if he continues his fine form in the PL 2.

Sammy Braybrooke

Leicester eagerly await the return of the highly-rated prospect after sustaining an ACL injury earlier this year.

The 19-year-old midfielder made his first-team debut last season in a 3-0 win over Newport County in the EFL Cup while being a key member of the Foxes' U21 side.

The England youth international played 35 times across the past two seasons prior to his injury, an established star in youth football who was rewarded with a new long-term contract in the wake of his absence with the club having high hopes for the teenager.

While his introduction into the senior squad is unlikely to be imminent, he will be greeted with experienced competition to learn from and work alongside. The likes of Harry Winks and Dewsbury-Hall will be key to helping make the step-up to the Championship, the latter the perfect example of the pathway from academy prospect to first-team star at the King Power Stadium.