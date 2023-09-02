Highlights Leeds United, under the guidance of Daniel Farke, are expected to be competitive and favorites for promotion to the Premier League this season.

The summer transfer window will be crucial in determining whether Leeds can secure promotion, as they rebuild their squad after a significant exodus of senior players.

Leeds have a strong academy and there are three young players - Darko Gyabi, Mateo Joseph, and Diego Monteiro - who could potentially break through and make an impact this season.

It looks set to be an exciting campaign for Leeds United in the second tier this season, with the Whites expected to be competitive under two-time Championship winner Daniel Farke.

Leeds were relegated from the Premier League last season, and have the resources which should have them among the favourites for promotion this season under the guidance of the German, who previously managed Norwich City.

The summer transfer window will likely dictate whether or not Farke can clinch a third promotion to the Premier League, with Leeds overseeing a serious exodus of senior players - the majority on loan into Europe - and looking to rebuild around those that remain at Elland Road.

Chelsea's Ethan Ampadu and Karl Darlow from Newcastle United look like sensible signings to bolster ranks in the midfield and goalkeeping departments, whilst the re-signing of Sam Byram on a free transfer following his release from Norwich City made perfect sense as well after an initial trial.

Joe Rodon and Djed Spence also join for the season from Tottenham Hotspur, underlining good use of the loan market. However, Joel Piroe from Swansea City is perhaps the biggest statement signing of the summer, in weakening a rival Championship team.

Given the club's vast financial resources, there was always likely to be something of an "aggressive" approach to Leeds building their squad in the hope of making their latest EFL stint a brief one.

However, there are a number of young players on Leeds' books who have come through their academy set-up, who will be hoping for more chances this season in the Championship.

Famously, Leeds have tended to afford their young players opportunities, from Archie Gray this season, to the likes of James Milner and Jonathan Woodgate in the past.

The Leeds academy is famed for producing talent, and with that in mind, we take a look at three more young stars who will be looking to breakthrough this season alongside Gray.

3 Darko Gyabi

Many perhaps thought that Gyabi would be ahead of Gray in terms of development, but even with Gray's breakout, the midfielder is still the next in line in terms of Leeds' central-midfield options. Leeds made a reported £5 million commitment to sign Gyabi from Manchester City last summer and the 19-year-old could be a breakout star in 2023.

Gyabi has had to bide his time for minutes at senior level, but has played five games for the first-team, including a full debut in the EFL Cup against Wolves last season. The drop-down to the Championship should present him with more possibilities to play this season. If he can't play more regularly, then perhaps a loan will be the best thing to fulfill his potential.

He has bossed the youth teams for both Leeds and England, and it wouldn't be a shock for him to have a steep development curve very soon and break his way into the plans of the Leeds manager. He has the physical capabilities to do it already, and simply needs to be tested further technically and mentally now. He has played twice this season, albeit briefly in both games.

2 Mateo Joseph

Joseph has some senior action, but has contributed to 20 goals in 31 Leeds United U-21 games, whilst also scoring twice in six games for England's U-20 side. He has played in six games for the Whites so far; however, is primed to explode in the second tier should he be handed the chance.

He did not look out of place when he was handed his full first-team debut by Jesse Marsch in the Carabao Cup defeat to Wolverhampton Wanderers last season. The Spanish-born Englishman has taken every challenge in his stride so far.

Injury has restricted him to less action than he would have liked this term, but he has all the fundamentals to make it as a striker to a very good level. The 19-year-old can finish, run the channels, link play, and hold up the ball. His skill-set for a striker is well-rounded already.

1 Diego Monteiro

If Monteiro is to break through this season, then it would represent a debut for Leeds' January signing from Servette, with the centre-back joining on a three-and-a-half year deal on transfer deadline day.

The Portuguese youth international fits into the philosophy Farke is attempting to implement at Leeds and is a capable ball-player at the heart of the defence. The injury to Liam Cooper has complicated matters for the Whites and could hand an opportunity to one of their young central defensive stars.

Victor Orta’s recruitment at youth level has largely been very good for Leeds, so it wouldn’t be a major surprise if he does make the step up in the near future to the senior squad, if the 18-year-old proves to be well above the level of the development side as he has shown glimpses of so far.