Coventry City are a club with a fine tradition of bringing through talented young players into their first team.

James Maddison and Callum Wilson are just two examples of current Premier League and borderline England internationals to have come through the youth ranks at the CBS Arena, and no doubt there will be plenty more to come in the future.

With that in mind, we thought we'd take a quick glance at some of the younger members of Coventry City's squad in order to determine which of their young talents could make a breakthrough into the first team in the relatively near future.

Although wonderkid may be a stretch for some of these names, there is certainly talent there.

Indeed, here are three Coventry City youngsters we are predicting could potentially breakthrough into Mark Robins' side at some stage.

Ryan Howley

First and foremost, young midfielder Ryan Howley is certainly a name to keep an eye on at Coventry City.

The 19-year-old midfielder is an academy graduate and already has a spattering of first team appearances to his name - eight in fact - having made his debut in the EFL Cup back in 2021.

Howley featured in Championship action as a substitute four times last season, and this summer, has taken a bold step in going out on loan to Dundee FC.

If the 19-year-old can get regular game time in the Scottish Premiership this season, he may well be ready to be a valued first team member upon his return to Coventry next summer.

It will certainly be interesting to see how he gets on north of the border.

Marco Rus

Another youngster at Coventry City to keep an eye on moving forwards into the future is Marco Rus.

Whilst a breakthrough may not be imminent, the 20-year-old is a former Romanian youth international, and scooped an award for the Sky Blues' youth sides last campaign.

Indeed, as per the Coventry City website, Rus was awarded the Development Squad Player of the Year award for 2022/23.

Rus is yet to make his first team debut for the Sky Blues, but did feature on the bench for the 0-0 draw at the CBS Arena with Sunderland recently.

Dermi Lusala

Last but not least on this list of Coventry City prospects that could soon enjoy a first team breakthrough, we've gone with young full-back Dermi Lusala.

The 20-year-old hasn't been on the books as long as some other names, having only joined last summer following his departure from Tottenham Hotspur. However, there is clearly talent there, with the 20-year-old being a former England youth international.

Furthermore, with right-back and right-wing-back not being an area Coventry are particularly blessed with depth at the moment, some strong performances for the development side could potentially put Lusala into Mark Robins' thinking.

So could his versatility, with Lusala having featured at left and centre-back as well as right-back during his youth career.

It will certainly be interesting to see if he can earn himself a new deal this season, with his current contract due to expire next summer.