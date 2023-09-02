Charlton Athletic are very proud of their academy and don't shy away from getting the youngsters involved at first team level.

The Addicks have a very young squad - the average age of the team is just 24.6 years old, according to FBRef.com - and that has been reflected by their willingness to use teenagers.

Players like Nathan Assimwe, Daniel Kanu, and Karoy Anderson, who are all under the age of 19, have made multiple starts in the league for Charlton. That's to add to young forward Miles Leaburn's success of 12 goals, last season, at 19-years-old.

This attitude will lead to opportunities for other young players when they come about, and there might be even more talent coming through to add to the list above.

Here are three potential wonderkids that we're predicting to break into the Charlton Athletic first-team at some point soon.

Zach Mitchell

The 18-year-old has made some appearances in the league and various cup competitions for the club after moving his way up the Addicks' youth setup and into the first-team but he's yet to really stamp his mark at senior level.

Mitchell's a centre-back who tends to play on the right of a back-three, or even in a more advanced wing-back role, if necessary - his 90 minutes in the EFL Cup against Newport County showed that.

He started alongside the experienced Michael Hector and 21-year-old Lucas Ness at the back before an injury to Richard Chin forced an early change.

Mitchell played from the 15th minute onwards at right wing-back and was solid with his passing and dribbling, as well as winning a majority of his defensive duels, despite being played slightly out of position (Sofascore).

He's a versatile defender who could certainly be an option for the team in the future.

Tyreece Campbell

Campbell is a 19-year-old winger that has been very effective with the limited minutes that he's been given so far this season.

Despite having a consistent run of playing in the first-team last season, he's been used more sparingly this year. He's made three appearances; two in the league and one in the cup.

In all three of those games, he had a match rating of over 7, according to SofaScore. He provided an assist in the cup game against Newport, and he made 1 key pass and completed all of his dribbles in 45 minutes against Oxford United.

It's been a frustrating start to the season for Charlton but Campbell's performances have been a positive and suggest he could have an exciting future ahead.

Josh Laqeretabua

Laqeretabua is not old enough to buy alcohol in this country, and yet he is valued at €75k (£65k) by Transfermarkt.com, which hints at his big potential.

The 17-year-old has already played for Fiji's under-20s side on two separate occasions, where he showed his versatility by slotting in as a left-back during the Under 20 World Cup - having featured as a centre-back and in midfield during his time in Charlton's academy.

Laqeretabua is still raw but is clearly rated by the South London club, having signed his first professional deal earlier this summer, and could be one to watch in the future.