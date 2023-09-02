Bristol City have made a steady start to the 2023/24 season, but the club will still want more.

The Robins will have expectations to improve on last season’s standings as they look to close the gap on the play-off contenders.

The club was fairly busy in the transfer market with several incomings and outgoings, but now that the window has closed, focus will be on the current squad available and getting the best out of these players.

Nigel Pearson isn’t against the idea of letting young players have an opportunity in the first team, in fact the likes of Sam Bell and Tommy Conway are examples of just how important the club's academy has been in feeding the first team in recent years.

Alex Scott, too, spent time in the club's youth system before going on to establish himself as a top-end performer in the Championship and then getting his move to the Premier League.

So with the door open, here at Football League World, we have picked three players who could be next to break into the club’s first team.

Ephraim Yeboah

17-year-old forward Ephraim Yeboah looks like a player to be excited about. He signed his first professional contract with City in the summer and has had first team opportunities in the opening weeks of the 2023/24 campaign.

Yeboah has featured four times already, coming off the bench twice in the Championship and twice in the Carabao Cup, and has caught the eye with, amongst other things, his lightning pace and direct running.

Pearson has confirmed that the teenager has a role to play for the Robins this season and he could prove particularly useful over the next few months with Tommy Conway sidelined.

Ayman Benarous

There was a point when Ayman Benarous was being spoken about in the same breath as the departed Scott, who secured a £25 million Premier League move this summer, having come into the first team picture at a similar time, but back-to-back ACL injuries have halted his progress.

The playmaker - nicknamed the Westbury Park Wizzard - has dazzling feet and an eye for a pass while he's shown that he's willing to put the work in out of possession to hold his own defensively at senior level so he should slot back into Pearson's squad when he's back fit.

Benarous suffered a minor setback recently but there is optimism that he could be back involved before too long.

With City lacking midfield creativity following Scott's exit, this may well be the season that the 20-year-old really breaks through and makes his mark.

Omar Taylor-Clarke

Omar Taylor-Clarke is another exciting product of City’s academy.

The 19-year-old midfielder showed a maturity beyond his years and plenty of promise in his nine appearances for Pearson's side last term. He's highly rated at the South West club and looks to be someone that has already earned plenty of the manager's trust.

With Scott gone and uncertainty over whether a new midfielder will be signed before the transfer window closes this week, Taylor-Clarke should get more chances as the 2023/24 campaign wears on.