Bolton Wanderers have enjoyed a promising start to the season in League One, as they look to bounce back from the disappointment of missing out on promotion via the play-offs at the end of last season.

Ian Evatt's side have taken ten points from their five league games so far this season, putting them third in the early third-tier standings, ahead of their clash with Derby County on Saturday afternoon.

Three points in that meeting with another side expected to challenge for promotion this season would be something of a statement of intent in the Trotters' own push for a return to the Championship this season.

Looking further ahead though, those around the club may also be considering which of the younger prospects currently making their way through the ranks at Bolton, might be able to break into their senior side in the future.

So with that in mind, we've taken a look at three young Bolton Wanderers, who we could see breaking into the club's first-team at some point soon...

Nelson Khumbeni

Signed from Norwich City last summer, Khumbeni made his senior debut for Bolton in the Carabao Cup last season and went onto impress for the club's B-Team over the course of that campaign.

The midfielder captained the club at that level last season and has also been a part of first-team training with Ian Evatt's side during pre-season, highlighting the potential he possesses to take on responsibility, and hold his own with senior players.

Should he continue on that trajectory, then it may be no surprise to see Khumbeni get more chances to impress in Bolton's first-team, sooner rather than later.

Max Conway

Another of Bolton's B-Team players who has found himself involved in first-team training over the course of pre-season was Max Conway.

The full-back does already have some senior experience under his belt as well, having spent time out on loan in National League North with Buxton last season, before joining Rochdale in the National League on a temporary basis for the current campaign.

Should he continue to impress and show he is making progress during his time with 'Dale this season, then that experience of coping with the challenges of competitive first-team football, while still only 19 years old could stand him in good stead to make a push for a place in Ian Evatt's side in the years to come.

Gerald Sithole

Sithole joined Bolton in the summer of 2022, completing a move from Gillingham to link up with the Trotters B-Team.

Prior to that, the now 20-year-old had already made 22 appearances in all competitions for the Gills, scoring twice, and the fact he gained that experience and made such an impact at Football League level at such an early stage of his career highlighted the promise he possesses.

His versatility as an attacker who can play both centrally or out wide is also a useful asset, meaning you feel he is a player who ought to have what it takes, to make the step back into first-team football with Bolton at some point in the future.