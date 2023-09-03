Birmingham City may have struggled in recent years in the Championship, but if there has been one positive it has been how prolific their academy system has been.

Despite not being a Category One academy, the Blues have been able to bring through numerous talents in recent years that have played a part in the first-team, with of course the biggest name being England superstar Jude Bellingham.

Whilst Bellingham is shining on the biggest stages for the Three Lions and now Real Madrid, his younger brother Jobe was featuring under John Eustace last season before his sale to Sunderland, whilst midfielders George Hall and Jordan James have also been developing well in the senior setup.

Who will be the next three youngsters to make an impact in the first-team though? Let's take a look...

Junior Dixon

Whilst not a player who has come up through the ranks at St Andrew's, Dixon was snapped up this summer on a free transfer after leaving Crystal Palace.

Seen as a bit of a coup after he was tracked by the likes of Borussia Dortmund last year, Dixon departed the Eagles earlier this year and went on trial with the Blues, who subsequently were able to tie him down to a deal.

The 18-year-old penned a one-year deal with the option to extend by a further year into 2025 and if he can continue his form from last year with Palace with Birmingham's under-21's, then he could be considered by Eustace in the first-team.

Dixon netted 10 times in 15 appearances for Palace last season, which included a run of eight goals in six matches at the start of the season, so it's clear that Birmingham have picked up a young player who knows where the back of the net is.

Romelle Donovan

Despite only turning 16 last November, Donovan featured in first-team matchday squads three times last season - all in the FA Cup - and went on Birmingham's overseas pre-season tour this past summer.

That means the winger is clearly highly-rated at the club and by Eustace, and he once again took up a place on the bench for an EFL Cup clash with Cheltenham in August.

Donovan still has plenty to prove at under-21 level, providing that is where he will be playing as well as the under-18's in 2023-24, but there's every chance that he could be the next teenage debutant at Birmingham City.

Brandon Khela

Having been at Birmingham since he was a child, Khela signed a professional deal with the club in 2022 and made his senior debut earlier this season in the EFL Cup against Cheltenham Town.

Capped twice for England at under-17 level in 2022, midfielder Khela is clearly highly regarded in both club and national setups and it should only be a matter of time before he makes his Championship bow having been in multiple matchday squads already this season.

Birmingham's midfield is competitive thanks to the likes of Jordan James and George Hall being there on top of the more experienced options, but Khela's time will surely come, whether that is in the FA Cup later on in the season or in the league.