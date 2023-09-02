After tearing apart Port Vale 7-0 in his opening League One game, the Tykes were winless in three against Bristol Rovers, Peterborough and Oxford before returning to winning ways on Saturday as they ran out 2-0 victors against a Wigan side who have made a strong start to their own campaign.

Despite inheriting a squad from his predecessor Michael Duff that reached the League One play-off final, Collins has very much tried to make the squad one which he can call his own, and has a number of high quality players for the level at his disposal.

There are also a number of youngsters which have impressed in the Tykes' youth team team ranks recently, and here at Football League World we predict three of those who could soon establish themselves as regulars in Collins' first team plans.

Fabio Jalo

The most obvious pick of the trio is the Portuguese youth international Fabio Jalo, who has been at Oakwell since the summer of 2019, where he joined the club from Benfica at the age of 13.

Having made his way through the ranks at Barnsley, Jalo made his first team debut in a 1-0 EFL Cup victory at Middlesbrough last season, before going on to feature another twelve times under Duff with two goals to his name before being capped by Portugal at U18 level.

Collins has not yet utilised Jalo's services in League One this season, despite many fans calling for this action to take place. It would also make sense for him to do so, as clubs such as Lecce in Serie A have already monitored his situation along with some in the Premier League.

Joe Ackroyd

Young midfielder Joe Ackroyd is next on the list, having been at the club since the age of 10 in November 2012.

Ackroyd has impressed as he progressed through the respective age ranks at Oakwell before making his senior debut under Poya Asbaghi in a 5-4 victory against League Two outfit Barrow in the winter of 2022, as well as two EFL Trophy appearances

The 20-year-old has also impressed out on loan at MFK Vyskov and Buxton FC, before extending his contract this summer.

“I think everyone knows it’s a club where you can come and develop as a young player," Ackroyd told the Yorkshire Evening Post.

The defensive minded midfielder definitely does have the chance to break into the side despite the quality of Luca Connell and Herbie Kane who are established first-team regulars.

Charlie Winfield

21-year-old Charlie Winfield rounds off this trio, having recently made his senior debut for the club in their Carabao Cup first round defeat to Tranmere Rovers.

The left-back also offers versatility, as he can operate in the centre of midfield, giving Collins plenty to ponder when his duties are called upon. Winfield also registered an assist on debut, showcasing his creative abilities.

Having impressed throughout his time as a scholar and in the Reds' academy, Winfield will be eager to prove his worth and potential to supporters having recovered from a long-term inury after returning from Danish side Esbjerg in the latter stages of 2021.