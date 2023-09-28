Southampton will be hoping to challenge for promotion in the Championship this season.

The Saints' were relegated from the Premier League last season, with Ralph Hasenhuttl, Nathan Jones and Ruben Selles all failing to improve their fortunes as the club's 11-year stay in the top flight came to an end.

Russell Martin took charge at St Mary's this summer and Southampton made a strong start to the season, but the 37-year-old is coming under increasing pressure after his side's decline in form in recent weeks.

It was a huge summer of change at the club, with 18 players departing following relegation.

Southampton - 2023/24 Departures Player Name Signed For Loan/Permanent Romeo Lavia Chelsea Permanent (fee involved) Tino Livramento Newcastle United Permanent (fee involved) James Ward-Prowse West Ham United Permanent (fee involved) Nathan Tella Bayer Leverkusen Permanent (fee involved) Mohammed Salisu Monaco Permanent (fee involved) Moussa Djenepo Standard Leige Permanent (fee involved) Mislav Orsic Trabzonspor Permanent (fee involved) Armel Bella-Kotchap PSV Loan Duje Caleta-Car Lyon Loan Mohamed Elyounoussi FC Copenhagen Permanent Ibrahima Diallo Al-Duhail SC Permanent Dan Nlundulu Bolton Wanderers Permanent Romain Perraud OGC Nice Loan Lyanco Al-Gharafa SC Loan Mateusz Lis Goztepe Loan Theo Walcott Retired - Willy Caballero Retired - Paul Onuachu Trabzonspor Loan

Of those exits, a number of players brought in significant transfer fees, with Romeo Lavia joining Chelsea for £58 million, James Ward-Prowse making the move to West Ham United for £30 million, and Tino Livramento departing for Newcastle United for an initial £32 million.

We looked at two players who could be next to leave Southampton for big money.

Carlos Alcaraz

Alcaraz joined the Saints from Argentinian side Racing Club in January for a fee of £12 million, and he was one of few positives to emerge from last season as the club were relegated from the Premier League.

The midfielder scored four goals and provided two assists in 21 appearances in all competitions following his arrival on the south coast, and Southampton managed to keep hold of him this summer.

Alcaraz began the season as a regular, but his game time has become limited in recent weeks, with many of his appearances coming from the bench.

However, Alcaraz is a player with huge potential and according to talkSPORT, Newcastle are reportedly weighing up whether to reignite their interest in the 20-year-old in January having made an enquiry this summer.

Newcastle are known to have vast financial resources and could make a sizeable bid for Alcaraz, but the Magpies are said to be "among a number of clubs keeping tabs" on Alcaraz, so the Saints' resolve is likely to be tested.

Samuel Edozie

Edozie arrived at St Mary's from Manchester City last summer, making 24 appearances in all competitions in his first season at the club, but he fell out of favour following Selles' appointment in February.

The 20-year-old has been a regular under Martin so far this season, scoring his first goal for the Saints in the win over Queens Park Rangers in August, and based on the early evidence, he looks set to be one of the most exciting wingers in the Championship.

Edozie still has plenty of room for development and he needs to improve his end product, but he has caused problems for many opposition defences this campaign and his potential is underlined by the fact he was included in the England squad for this summer's U20 World Cup.

If Edozie can continue to perform for Southampton this season, it will not be long until he attracts attention from elsewhere.