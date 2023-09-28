Highlights Takeaway 1: Youngsters at Reading FC have stepped up and performed well at a senior level, providing a glimmer of hope amidst the team's off-field troubles.

Reading are currently in turmoil with off-field problems continuing to have an impact.

And some of their results won't have done much to help the mood - but the one good thing about this season so far is the fact several youngsters have stepped up to the plate and shone at a senior level.

Plenty of young players were brought in during the summer transfer window and although there will be concerns about the squad's lack of experience, some of the younger players have done better than some of the senior heads.

Reading FC - 2023/24 Signings Player Name Signed From Loan/Permanent Harlee Dean Birmingham City Permanent Sam Smith Cambridge United Permanent Lewis Wing Wycombe Wanderers Permanent Clinton Mola VfB Stuttgart Permanent Harvey Knibbs Cambridge United Permanent David Button West Brom Permanent Tivonge Rushesha Swansea City Permanent Tyler Binson LAFC Academy Permanent Charlie Savage Man United Permanent Ben Elliott Chelsea Permanent Paul Mukairu FC Copenhagen Loan Dom Ballard Southampton Loan Joel Pereira Free Agent Permanent

The likes of Tom Holmes and Nesta Guinness-Walker haven't really been in Ruben Selles' plan since their defeat against Port Vale in August and Harlee Dean has also found his game time limited since his arrival at the Select Car Leasing Stadium.

Their youngsters' value will only increase as they manage to get more game time and it will be interesting to see who flourishes and who ends up not making the grade.

For the club's sake, some of their players will need to continue shining to give the Royals the best chance of remaining afloat in League One following their points deduction.

We take a look at two first-teamers who could seal big-money moves away from the club.

Tyler Bindon

The teenager didn't enjoy his best day at Blackpool - but he has been exceptionally good for the Royals for a decent chunk of the time he has been there.

Joining in the summer following a trial period, their decision to recruit the unknown youngster has paid off and the Berkshire side will be hoping that he can continue to shine alongside Nelson Abbey.

Abbey is a good shout for this list, but Bindon is the one that has been linked with Premier League side Arsenal.

According to journalist Charlie Gordon, scouts from the Gunners came to see the defender in action against Exeter City in the EFL Trophy, but he didn't end up playing that night.

It wouldn't be a surprise if the Premier League side kept tabs on him in the coming months though, ahead of a potential move in January.

He has just under two years left on his contract, putting Selles' side in a strong position at the negotiating table.

Ben Elliott

Caylan Vickers has also been linked with Arsenal - but Elliott deserves a mention because he has been very good since sealing his move from Chelsea.

It would have been easy for the player to stay put at Stamford Bridge, but the midfielder is seemingly keen to test himself at a senior level and he is currently thriving.

He may not have started all the Royals' games - but he has had a good impact in a decent number of matches and was particularly lively against Bolton Wanderers and Exeter in the EFL Trophy.

Signing a three-year contract in the summer, the Berkshire outfit will be able to demand a sizeable fee for him.