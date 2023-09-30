Highlights QPR's squad has undergone significant changes this summer, with key players like Dieng, Dickie, and Johansen departing, making it challenging for manager Ainsworth.

Ilias Chair, who had an impressive season last year, is likely to be a big-money sale in either the upcoming January or summer transfer window, despite his current contract with QPR.

Sinclair Armstrong, a young forward, has shown promising potential and his performances may lead to QPR struggling to retain him in the future, potentially resulting in a significant transfer fee.

Many great players have come and gone through the doors of Loftus Road over the years, with QPR a club who have struggled to hold onto their very best.

It looks set to be an important season for the R's as they look to forget last year and improve upon their 20th-placed finish under Gareth Ainsworth.

The 2022/23 season collapsed in fairly dramatic circumstances, having started well under Michael Beale, who was leading the side on a promotion charge before he was poached by Scottish giants Rangers.

Neil Critchley was then placed in charge at Loftus Road in his absence, but the team’s form continued to spiral, leading to yet another managerial switch for the club.

That came in the form of Ainsworth, who departed Wycombe Wanderers after 11 years as the club's manager to take his place in the dugout.

However, there have been many changes behind the scenes and in terms of the playing squad this summer in West London, with many key players departing the club.

Queens Park Rangers - 2023/24 Departures Player Name Signed For Loan/Permanent Seny Dieng Middlesbrough Permanent (fee involved) Rob Dickie Bristol City Permanent (fee involved) Leon Balogun Rangers Permanent Miko Hamalainen HJK Helsinki Permanent Conor Materson Gillingham FC Permanent Charlie Owens Boreham Wood Permanent Joe Gubbins Accrington Stanley Loan Stefan Johansen Without Club Permanent Luke Amos Without Club Permanent Chris Martin Without Club Permanent Olamide Shodipo Without Club Permanent Ody Alfa Without Club Permanent

With resources fairly limited, such squad turnover may have been necessary but hasn't made things easy for Ainsworth as the likes of Dickie, Johansen, and Dieng in particular were key players and major losses to the first team.

They've cashed in on their best players in the past and doing so again could raise the cash needed to help the current boss build the squad he wants at Loftus Road.

Here, we take a look at the two most likely players to depart the club for big money in upcoming transfer windows.

Ilias Chair

Chair scored five goals and registered nine assists in 42 appearances in all competitions last term and was rewarded for his form with an inclusion in the Morocco squad for the 2022 World Cup.

His recent form has led to speculation surrounding his future - with Leicester City linked in the summer window.

Chair signed a new four-and-a-half-year deal with QPR in January 2021. The Moroccan is under contract at Loftus Road until summer 2025 and the club hold the option to extend that by an extra year.

That gives them a layer of protection but does not solve the issue completely for them in future windows. Chair feels like the most obvious big-money sale to come in either January or next summer, with many surprised he remained for the current campaign.

Sinclair Armstrong

2023/24 looks set to be a breakthrough season for Armstrong.

Prior to this term, the Irish forward hadn't scored a single goal for the club. He's broken that duck already and has done brilliantly to step into that lone striker role - offering pace and power up front in Lyndon Dykes' absence.

The clash with Ipswich in particular, even though he failed to score, showed what he offers to Ainsworth's side. If you add the final touch that he's been so close to on a couple of occasions, you've got a high-value player.

The 20-year-old is only getting better as he gets more football under his belt and it's no surprise that the West London club reportedly want to tie him down to a new deal.

Even if they manage to do so, they might struggle to hold onto him in future windows and he could move on for a significant sum.