With the January transfer window just around the corner, Swansea City boss Michael Duff will be looking to move a number of players on, whether that be promising youngsters on loan, or deadwood leaving permanently.

Due to a number of injuries, Swansea's strength in depth isn't great at the moment, which means they'll probably be more reluctant to loan younger players out. However, if the club strengthens in January, it'll free up space for players to leave.

Here we'll look at some of the players who may leave in January.

Cameron Congreve

19-year-old Congreve is yet to feature for Swansea under Michael Duff, instead seeing his game time limited to Swansea's U21 side.

The attacking midfielder made his league debut for the Swans just two months after turning 18, coming off the bench in Swansea's 1-0 defeat to Blackpool in March 2022. He'd go onto make a further two substitute appearances that season before starting Swansea's final two games of the 2021/22 season.

He'd make a further 10 Championship appearances during the 2022/23 campaign, including a start away to Middlesbrough, but was hauled off after 31 minutes after struggling in the unfamiliar position of wing-back. He hasn't started a league game since.

Welshman Congreve was highly thought of by Russell Martin and he's a talented youngster with plenty of technical ability. Given his lack of first-team minutes, a loan move to a League 1 or League 2 club could do him the world of good in January.

Nathanael Ogbeta

Left-back Ogbeta has not featured for Swansea since the 9th August 2022 when he started and played the full game in Swansea's League Cup defeat to Oxford United.

He signed from Shrewsbury in January 2022 and hasn't quite made the desired impact at the Swansea.com Stadium. He joined the club already injured and didn't make his debut until March, coming off the bench in Swansea's 1-0 defeat to Blackpool. He'd make just one further Championship appearance that season, again from the bench, and has made just 3 appearances for Swansea in total.

He spent the second half of the 2022/23 season on loan at Peterborough United, and is yet to make an appearance for Swansea this season due to injury.

In all honesty, Ogbeta is a bit of a forgotten man at Swansea and his move just simply hasn't worked out. At just 22-years-old, there is still plenty of time for the left-back to show what he's capable of at EFL level. It would be best for both parties if he moved on permanently in January.

Andy Fisher

Goalkeeper Andy Fisher has endured a torrid 2023/24 campaign, failing to make a single appearance in either the league or cup.

He was signed from MK Dons in January 2022 but has struggled in south Wales, initially falling behind Steven Benda in the pecking order last season, before being replaced by Brighton loanee Carl Rushworth this season.

Fisher was given a chance in pre-season but flattered to deceive, making a glaring error in Swansea's 1-0 loss to Oxford in July.

He's currently second choice at the club, but Swansea recruited Nathan Broome from AFC Wimbledon in August, meaning they have strength in depth between the sticks.

At 25, Fisher will want to be playing regular first-team football. Swansea should look to cash in and give him the chance to do so in January.