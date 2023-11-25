Highlights Vontae Daley-Campbell likely to leave Cardiff City in January; has played only two games and has no future at the club.

With the January transfer window just around the corner, Cardiff boss Erol Bulut will be looking to move some players on, whether that be youngsters who need a spell on loan or deadwood that can leave permanently.

Bulut has stated that he wants to bring in a number of new faces during the January transfer window, according to Wales Online. This means that it is likely he'll let fringe players leave.

Here we'll take a look at some of the players who are likely to leave the Cardiff City Stadium in January.

1 Vontae Daley-Campbell

The former Leicester City man has endured a miserable spell at Cardiff since joining the club in the summer of 2022. He's played just two games, both coming during the 2022/23 campaign and has failed to make a Championship match day squad this season.

The 22-year-old still has another 18 months left on his deal at the Bluebirds but seemingly has no future at the club. Cardiff will be looking to get Daley-Campell off their books one way or another this January but would surely prefer it on a permanent basis.

In the summer, Erol Bulut told Wales Online: "We tried to give him a loan or permanent signing, but from his side and his agent's side, nothing is coming. I don't know what they think.

"For me it's not good for him to stay here and to sit and let the days pass. He is a young player and he has to play football. In his interest, he has to leave to play football, he cannot just sit here for the next year, otherwise his career will be finished.

"He is not playing, he is sitting only to earn the money. I don't know what he's thinking. I gave him good advice, telling him to go and play football, not just to sit and watch."

2 Romaine Sawyers

Another one of Steve Morison's summer 2022 signings, Sawyers has found game time hard to come by under Bulut.

The 32-year-old has barely featured for Cardiff at all this season and was told he was free to leave in the summer. With strength in depth in the centre of the park, the Bluebirds could afford to see Sawyers leave the club on a permanent basis in January.

Sawyers' contract expires next summer and with a wealth of Championship football under his belt he'd make a decent addition for a Championship or League One club.

3 Andy Rinomhota

Rinomhota joined the club ahead of the 2022/23 season and was a regular in the team under Steve Morison, Mark Hudson and Sabri Lamouchi but has featured just once in the Championship under Erol Bulut this season.

Similarly to Sawyers, Rinomhota has fallen foul of Cardiff's increased depth in the centre of the park, with the likes of Aaron Ramsey and Manolis Siopis joining the club this summer.

On Deadline Day in August, Bulut said, "If Andy has something, for him it would be good (for him to leave). He is 26. He is our player. So he will continue with us and we will see."

Cardiff will be looking to let Rinomhota leave in January, preferably on a permanent basis. At 26, he's still more than capable of playing regular Championship football like he showed with Reading and during his first season at the Cardiff City Stadium.

4 Kieron Evans

21-year-old attacking midfielder Evans is yet to feature in the league under Bulut, seeing his game time limited to League Cup action.

He spent the 2022/23 season on loan at Torquay United before returning to Cardiff for pre-season. Evans impressed Bulut during pre-season, with the Turkish manager praising his performance after a pre-season win over Penybont.

At 21, it's crucial that Evans continues to get first-team action under his belt so a short-term loan spell at a League One or League Two side could be a good move for the Welshman in January.