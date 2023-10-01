Norwich City have endured quite an up and down time of late, with the club - as it is often stereotyped with - flirtibg between the lower reaches of the Premier League and top end of the Championship.

However, last season was a complete disaster from a Canaries point of view as they came 13th, and David Wagner is looking to rectify things this season.

The early signs were promising for the German's side as Norwich were unbeaten in their first four Championship games - three of those resulting in victories - before going on to lose three of their following four outings, the latest being a damming 6-2 defeat at Plymouth.

How many players departed Norwich City in the summer transfer window?

In total, 14 players departed Carrow Road in the most recent transfer window, as Wagner looks to fully assert his presence on the squad, with players who featured in previous Championship winning seasons such as Max Aarons, Teemu Pukki and Tim Krul all seeking a new challenge.

Norwich City - 2023/24 Departures Player Name Signed For Loan/Permanent Andrew Omobamidele Nottingham Forest Permanent (fee involved) Max Aarons AFC Bournemouth Permanent (fee involved) Milot Rashica Besiktas Permanent (fee involved) Bali Mumba Plymouth Argyle Permanent (fee involved) Kieran Dowell Rangers Permanent Teemu Pukki Minnesota Permanent Sam Byram Leeds United Permanent Danel Sinani FC St Pauli Permanent Michael McGovern Hearts Permanent Tim Krul Luton Town Permanent Christos Tzolis F Dusseldorf Loan Jonathan Tomkinson Bradford City Loan Abu Kamara Portsmouth Loan Josh Martin Without Club Permanent

Who is Norwich City's record sale?

The most expensive departure from Norfolk comes in the form of Argentine playmaker Emiliano Buendia, who joined Aston Villa two seasons ago for fee which could rise to a potential £38m. Buendia has since made 78 appearances at Villa Park.

Whilst it is unlikely that Norwich would garner anywhere near that fee from 2021, Football League World have predicted two players who could depart the club for significant investment in the near future.

Jonathan Rowe

Rowe was a largely unknown quantity to a large proportion of outsiders prior to this season, but his form in the early period of the campaign has put the winger well and truly on the radar.

Having made 16 appearances across the last two seasons, Rowe has seen his stock skyrocket in recent weeks, with five goals and one assist in nine Championship and EFL Cup outings - all of his strikes came in consecutive games, being the first Norwich player to do so post-war

This led to the 20-year-old being named as the EFL's Young Player of the Month for August, and has described his recent form as motivation.

“Especially doing it at a young age, it’s good motivation for the future to see where it can take you,”

“It’s left me kind of speechless. This has come from all my hard work last year and I’m reaping the rewards of the work I put in behind the scenes." Rowe told the EFL.

Despite Norwich's recent dip in form, Rowe will hope to continue posing a threat on the left flank, having most likely seen his estimated transfer value of £500,000 increase tenfold as a result of his performances.

Gabriel Sara

The kingpin of Wagner's side could also earn the club significant funds if he was to depart Carrow Road in the years to come, having been one of many vital creative assets to how Norwich operate.

Having joined from his native Brazil for an initial £6m fee from Sao Paulo, Sara has seen his market value increase 100% to an estimated £12m as per Transfermarkt.

Despite his first season being a difficult one as a collective for the Canaries, Sara came in as the club's third top scorer with seven behind the expected figures of Pukki and Josh Sargent, as well as a further four assists.

So far this season, Sara has largely picked up where he left off with one goal adding to his three assists.

It was reported by FootballInsider back in March that Norwich would possibly sanction a move this summer if they failed to regain their top flight status, amid interest from West Ham, RB Leipzig and Atletico Madrid. Despite keeping him in the end, it would not be a surprise to see Sara ply his trade at a much higher level in the near future.