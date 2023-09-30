Highlights Millwall's success as a selling club relies on their ability to make significant profits on player sales due to their lack of parachute payments.

Zian Flemming, Millwall's record signing, had an impressive debut season, attracting interest from clubs like Burnley, Lazio, and Sevilla.

Romain Esse, an exciting academy product, has already made his mark in the first-team and could attract big bids if he continues to impress at the Championship level.

Like most Championship clubs though, Millwall are a selling club when the price is right as they do not have the parachute payments of ex-Premier League teams to keep them afloat.

Their most recent big sale was that of George Saville, who joined Middlesbrough initially on loan in August 2018 but by January 2019 had joined the Teessiders permanently after they paid a mammoth £8 million for the Northern Ireland international's services.

Saville of course ended up coming back to The Den for a cut-price fee, meaning it was fantastic business from the Lions, but who could be the next players to depart for significant sums?

Let's take a look at the two players that FLW believe will be the next expensive sales from the current crop of Millwall players.

Zian Flemming

Not many players will come from overseas and show such excitement in their debut Championship season like Flemming did last year at Millwall.

Having pursued his services for a while, the summer of 2022 saw the South Bermondsey outfit finally secure Flemming from Eredivisie side Fortuna Sittard, with the attacking midfielder scoring 24 times in 61 top flight Dutch appearances, as well as racking up 11 assists.

Millwall paid a club-record £1.7 million fee for Flemming, and the 25-year-old certainly repaid that in his first year at the club.

Flemming scored 15 times in the Championship, with highlights including a hat-trick against Preston North End and an absolute stunner from long-range away at Rotherham United, but his goals were unfortunately not enough to get Millwall into the play-off spots at the end of the 46-game campaign.

The Dutchman's performances did not go unnoticed though as Millwall had to deal with a summer of not only speculation but transfer offers.

Burnley were the club that made the biggest push for Flemming, with FOUR offers turned down for his services before the Clarets moved on to other targets, with the Lions said to value their talisman at £15 million.

Lazio and Sevilla were also linked with his services, and that perhaps has played a part in the number 10s slow start to 2023-24, which led to him being dropped against Leeds a few weeks ago.

A first goal of the season came against Rotherham, and if he can pick his form back up to the levels of 2022-23 then expect some more big bids in either January or next summer - at which point Millwall may need to make a decision due to Flemming's contract being up in 2025.

Romain Esse

Millwall's academy hasn't exactly been prolific in recent years when it comes to producing players capable of starring for the Lions, with bigger clubs in England snapping up their best talents such as Samuel Edozie and Darko Gyabi.

They've got a couple of established players though in Billy Mitchell and Danny McNamara in their first-team currently, but perhaps the most exciting player to come out of the academy in recent times is Romain Esse.

The 18-year-old made his senior debut in late 2022, having been at Millwall since 2014 as a child, and after 12 substitute outings last season in the Championship, he scored his first league goal against Middlesbrough on the opening day of 2023-24 in August.

An England international already at two different youth levels, Esse has a big part to play this season under manager Gary Rowett, and it would be no surprise if next summer there are big bids for the teenager if he continues to impress at Championship level.