Highlights Michael Beale, appointed as Sunderland head coach, begins a new era.

Predicted starting XI for Sunderland's match against Coventry City.

Striker spot remains a dilemma for Beale, with Jack Clarke likely to start.

After three matches under interim boss Mike Dodds, Sunderland begin a new era under Michael Beale this weekend.

The 43-year-old was appointed Black Cats' head coach earlier this week, having previously managed the likes of Queens Park Rangers and Rangers.

Upon his appointment, Beale told Sunderland club media: "It’s a huge honour to be joining the Sunderland family and I would like to thank Kyril, Kristjaan and the rest of the Executive Team for the faith and responsibility they have placed in me."

With Sunderland looking to continue their play-off challenge, all eyes will be on the team selection Beale goes for as Sunderland host what could be a tricky Coventry City side.

Sunderland come into the match sitting 7th in the division, whilst their opponents are 16th.

However, in recent weeks, the Sky Blues have drawn against the likes of Leeds and Southampton.

With the above said, let's get into the starting XI that we think Beale could choose for his first match in charge.

It goes without saying that this is a difficult task, but given it's his first in-charge, we don't expect wholesale changes or anything like the sort.

Sunderland predicted XI v Coventry

GK: Anthony Patterson

Occupying the goalkeeper spot, as usual, will no doubt be Anthony Patterson.

The 23-year-old has six clean sheets in 22 matches so far this season and will be looking to add to that tally over the festive period.

LB: Niall Huggins

In all honesty, Huggins could feature on the left or right under Beale, as is his versatility and interchangeability with Trai Hume.

Let's go for Huggins at left-back, though.

RB: Trai Hume

With Huggins at left-back, it leaves the right-back spot open for Trai Hume.

As mentioned though, this pair could be either way around, depending on what Beale prefers.

CB: Dan Ballard

Dan Ballard is to be one of the two central defenders selected by Beale, we think.

The young defender has featured and started almost every game for the club this season, and it would be a surprise to see that change now.

CB: Luke O'Nien

The same for Ballard can be said for Luke O'Nien, who we think will also continue to skipper the side.

Featuring on Saturday will nudge O'Nien ever closer to 250 games for the club, with him just eight off that fine mark ahead of kick-off on Saturday.

CM: Pierre Ekwah

With the defence in place, we move on to the two central midfield spots, one of which we predict will be occupied by Pierre Ekwah.

The 21-year-old is a joy to watch at his best and Mick Beale will surely not be able to resist the temptation to play him.

CM: Dan Neil

Alongside Ekwah, we think Beale will select Dan Neil.

The 22-year-old has four goals and two assists to his name from the centre of the park this season, and is a player likely to play a big role under Mick Beale as we move forward.

CAM: Jobe Bellingham

Slightly more advanced than Ekwah and Neil, Jobe Bellingham will surely come back into the XI this weekend.

As a result, Alex Pritchard drops to the bench. His time will come, though.

LW: Abdoullah Ba

Having returned to the fold in recent weeks under Dodds, we think Abdoullah Ba could keep his place in the starting XI, too.

Of course, given he occupies the left-flank position, this very much depends on Beale's plans for Jack Clarke.

RW: Patrick Roberts

Wide right, Patrick Roberts will surely be the man to get the nod.

Despite just one assist to his name this season, the 26-year-old has the ability to be a key player under Beale for the rest of the season.

ST: Jack Clarke

One big dilemma facing Mick Beale is the striker spot, and it's very difficult to predict who he will go with there.

Given Jack Clarke played there last weekend, we've opted for him here, but in reality, this could be anyone.

If anyone other than Clarke starts through the middle, we think Ba would drop out of the side for Clarke on the left wing.

Sunderland v Coventry City kicks off at 3 p.m. on Saturday 23rd December.