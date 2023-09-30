Leicester City already seem to have stamped their marks at the top of the Championship table and with the transfer window not open for another three months, they may not be slowing down for a while.

The Foxes have taken seven wins from eight games, with only a loss against Hull City robbing them of a perfect start to the campaign. Ipswich and Preston have rivalled them, but following that is a six-point gap to fourth - and if the Foxes can replicate their strong start to the season, it'll look like promotion by Christmas, arguably.

But some of their players could leave the club if acceptable offers come in over January -and Football League World takes a look at two players who may well leave.

Wilfried Ndidi

A player of Ndidi's calibre really shouldn't be playing in the second-tier, if we are being brutally honest.

This is a midfielder who was a mainstay in the Leicester City team under Brendan Rodgers, forcing his way in after a move from Genk in 2017, before excelling as the Foxes strengthened their engine rooms with the likes of Youri Tielemans and James Maddison under the Northern Irish gaffer.

Ndidi has been linked with moves to Chelsea, Liverpool, Manchester United and more in the past few seasons - though a dip in form over the past two seasons has seen the Nigerian’s stock fall quite a bit.

Of course, that was compounded back in May when Leicester were stunningly relegated to the Premier League - and whilst the majority of Leicester’s stars including Maddison, Tielemans, Barnes and more left, Ndidi couldn’t find anyone to take him on.

But a complete rebirth so far this season has seen the midfielder show attacking prowess that we never knew he had, alongside bringing back the best in his defensive qualities which had him as a target for the ‘Big Six’ in the peak of his Leicester City career.

With three goals already in all competitions after just 10 matches, it could be the kickstart that Ndidi needs to earn a Premier League move once more - and with teams frantically purchasing defensive-minded options for their leaky defences, he’s definitely an option.

Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall

Another Leicester midfielder this time, but it’s a central player who is on his way up in the English footballing pyramid in Dewsbury-Hall.

The Foxes academy graduate joined the club in 2006, and made his debut aged 21 before heading on loan to Blackpool and Luton Town.

But, despite his relatively slow start to life at the King Power, Dewsbury-Hall has become one of Leicester’s most important players of late - which was seen last season, when he featured in 31 games from the middle of midfield despite their strengths in that area of the field.

With some outstanding awareness in the centre of the park, Dewsbury-Hall is good at passing and can chip in with a goal on any occasion as well - away at Napoli, outside of the box vs Liverpool and a double against Coventry on the opening day shows he is capable of any finish.

At 25 years old, he is evidently too good for the Championship - but as a box to box option, he may well be a good rotational option for a top half Premier League team such as Brentford, or West Ham. One to perhaps watch.