Highlights Leeds United have struggled to hold onto their best players in recent years, with Raphinha and Kalvin Phillips among those who have left for big money.

This summer, Leeds had a major churn of players due to relegation, with Tyler Adams and Rodrigo among the major sales.

Jack Harrison and Wilfried Gnonto are the most likely players to depart for big money in the future, with Harrison already joining Everton on loan and Gnonto attracting interest from clubs like Everton.

Many great players have come and gone through the doors of Elland Road over the years, with Leeds United a club who have struggled to hold onto their very best in recent years.

Despite that also being true this summer following relegation from the Premier League to the Championship, it looks set to be an exciting campaign for the club in the second tier this season.

The Whites are expected to be competitive under two-time Championship winner, Daniel Farke, as they have still retained many of their high-quality players, and they may be key for the current campaign.

Raphinha and Kalvin Phillips are examples of some of their best players leaving for mega money in the last few years, and at the beginning of the millennia they were also a club forced to sell their best due to financial woes.

Rio Ferdinand, Harry Kewell, Jonathan Woodgate, and Robbie Keane were amongst those, whilst Lewis Cook, Chris Wood, and Ross McCormack were some of their major sales during a 16-year exile from the top-flight.

This summer, Leeds had a major churn of playwrs, with a mass exile of players always likely to be in the offing followung the club's relegation to the Championship. The Whites have had to deal with major sales in the form of Tyler Adams and Rodrigo.

Most of their exits were loans, due to the loan clauses inserted into many players' contracts.

Leeds United - 2023/24 Departures Player Name Signed For Loan/Permanent Tyler Adams AFC Bournemouth Permanent (fee involved) Rodrigo Moreno Al-Rayyan Permanent (fee involved) Robin Koch E. Frankfurt Loan Max Wober Borussia Monchengladbach Loan Tyler Roberts Birmingham City Permanent Adam Forshaw Norwich City Permanent Joel Robles Al-Qadsiah Permanent Brendan Aaronson Union Berlin Loan Jack Harrison Everton Loan Luis Sinisterra AFC Bournemouth Loan (option-to-buy) Rasmus Kristensen AS Roma Loan Marc Roca Real Betis Loan Sam Greenwood Middlesbrough Loan Cody Drameh Birmingham City Loan (option-to-buy) Sonny Perkins Oxford United Loan Weston McKennie Juventus End of Loan

Here, we take a look at the two most likely players to depart the club for big money in upcoming transfer windows.

Jack Harrison

Harrison enjoyed three successive loans to Elland Road from Manchester City initially, but the third of which contained an option-to-buy clause, reported to be worth around £11 million, which Leeds activated at the end of the 2020/21 season.

Harrison has since gone on to make 206 appearances for Leeds in his five-year stint, scoring 34 goals and registering a further 32 assists in the process. However, he took some time to get going in West Yorkshire, but became a reliable contributor as he developed each season under Marcelo Bielsa.

He has since joined Everton in the wake of Leeds' relegation, in order to remain a top-flight player. The 26-year-old joined this summer on a season-long loan deal, meaning his career with Leeds may not be over yet. However, a move is probably more likely than not in the near future.

Leeds are well ptotected, as Harrison has five years left on his deal with the club until the summer of 2028, which should guarantee them the ability to maximise a sale in the summer; but only if he begins to play and perform well at Goodison Park. Other loanees could also depart in the summer permanently, but Harrison's exit is the most likely to bring decent cash to Elland Road.

Wilfried Gnonto

There were many twists following Gnonto's summer transfer saga, all the way up until the transfer deadline when it came to the situation surrounding the 19-year-old and his future at Elland Road. The 19-year-old then handed in a transfer request in the hopes of forcing through a move to Everton, according to David Ornstein of The Athletic.

However, Phil Hay then revealed that Gnonto held positive talks with Farke and the club's hierarchy, and was now back in training with the senior squad, potentially putting an end to the transfer saga. Sky Sports have claimed that Everton made four offers for Gnonto, which began at around £15 million but slowly rose to a figure closer to £25 million inclusive of add-ons. Although, all of them were turned down by Leeds.

There may well be suitors vying for his signature again in the January transfer window, although you imagine it would take a bid in excess of £30 million to prise him from Leeds' hands. The Italian's head could be turned again, as it already has been so easily previously.

Should Gnonto leave, it could mean a restructuring of Leeds' attack given the number of wide forwards on their books who are direct dribblers and ball carriers, and Farke lacking a more out-and-out creative spark from the flank, much like he has had previously with Emi Buendia at Norwich City. Either way, it doesn't feel likely that his long-term career is in West Yorkshire, and Leeds are set to make a decent profit on Gnonto at some stage.