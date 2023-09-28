Ipswich Town are undoubtedly a club on the rise.

Having won promotion from League One to the Championship last season, Kieran McKenna's side have taken to the second tier like a duck to water.

Indeed, it is certainly early to make any final judgements, but the Tractor Boys are looking like a side that will be looking ahead of themselves in the table this campaign, as opposed to anxiously looking behind them.

Of course, as well as having a talented young manager in Kieran McKenna, their good start can also be attributed to the talented playing squad that has been assembled at Portman Road in recent seasons.

With those talented players in mind, below, and just for fun, we thought we'd take a look at the current squad at Ipswich Town to try and predict the next two players that the club will sell for big money.

Conor Chaplin

The first player at Ipswich Town that we think has the potential to make a big money move in the next few years is Conor Chaplin.

The 26-year-old is coming off the back of the best season of his career in League One last season, where his vast amount of goals helped fire Ipswich Town to automatic promotion.

Indeed, Chaplin netted 26 goals for the Tractor Boys in the third tier in 2022/23, as well as registering five assists.

Crucially, Chaplin had a really strong goalscoring run towards the end of the season, too, scoring 10 league goals in Ipswich's last nine League One matches.

With Championship experience previously, Chaplin has found the transition to the Championship a smooth one so far, too, scoring three goals and assisting three by the end of September.

If he can hit anywhere close to the numbers he produced last season, if Ipswich Town are not right up there in the league standings, clubs looking for an attacking threat and with promotion credentials may begin to look Chaplin's way.

If so, with Chaplin having only recently signed a new contract until 2026, any club looking to sign him would surely have to cough up a relatively significant fee.

Leif Davis

The second player we think could be set for a relatively big money move in the future at Ipswich Town is defender Leif Davis.

Davis is another player who had a very impressive campaign in League One last season, thriving in the role given to him by Kieran McKenna.

Indeed, not only did Davis score three goals from wing-back, he also managed a very impressive 14 assists for his teammates.

There are signs of that continuing this season, too, as with Chaplin, with Davis already having two assists in seven league matches this season.

Davis is contracted until 2025, with the option for a further year, which you assume Ipswich will take, which means he will have two years left on his deal next summer.

If he has another impressive season, next summer could be the time to cash in if interest from higher up arises.

Given Ipswich reportedly paid a seven-figure fee for him whilst in League One last season, he too would surely cost a decent fee to get out of Portman Road.