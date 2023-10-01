Hull City had a very busy summer transfer window, like number of Championship clubs. Not only did they bring in a lot of talent, but they also shipped out assets as well.

In total, 12 faces left the MKM Stadium over the last few months, and despite very few commanding a fee, the business was deemed a success. Players that were surplus to requirements under manager, Liam Rosenior, sought moves away from the club.

Amongst those were Tobias Figueiredo, who moved to Brazil, Callum Elder, who made the switch to Derby, and more surprisingly, last season's top scorer Oscar Estupinan, who went on loan to Metz following an impressive 13-goal haul.

Ghanaian international, Benjamin Tetteh was the only asset to bring funds into the club. The 26-year-old was another went to Metz and the French outfit paid a fee of £1.5 million, which could rise, according to Hull Live.

In the Tigers' current squad, there are players who could bring in significantly higher fees when sold, so here at Football League World, we have decided to list two, and explain just how much they could boost the club's bank balance.

Jaden Philogene-Bidace

Jaden Philogene-Bidace was an impressive coup, once his services were finally secured from Aston Villa on Deadline Day, and if he performs as expected, he could move on for a hefty fee. The winger penned a three-year-deal in East Yorkshire and became the club's eighth summer signing.

The 21-year-old will be an exciting prospect for City, as he can ply his trade on the left wing, the right wing, and even in attacking midfield.

Philogene only managed five competitive appearances for the Villans, but gained experience whilst out on loan. The first of which came in January 2022, when the Englishman spent the latter half of the campaign with Stoke City. Overall, he played 11 times, and netted once.

He proved to be a livewire in the Potteries and subsequently committed a full campaign to Cardiff City. In South Wales, he was a mainstay in the Bluebirds' side and racked up a total of five goal involvements, as his game developed.

His former employers, Villa, ensured that if Philogene's progress is to continue, then they would reap the rewards. Upon the completion of the deal, TEAMtalk reported that Unai Emery's side inserted a buy-back clause and a sell-on clause into the contract, both of which are subject to conditions.

Regan Slater

Regan Slater is four years Philogene's senior, but still holds immense potential. He initially joined the Tigers on loan for the 2020/21 season, and joined permanently from Sheffield United six months after that finished.

The right-footed Englishman only appeared thrice for the Blades, and enjoyed spells at Carlisle United and Scunthorpe United as a youngster.

The 24-year-old is even more versatile than his predecessor, being able to occupy the same positions, as well as central midfield, and defensive midfield.

44 showings last term saw Slater become a fan favourite at the MKM. He converted five times and assisted a further four, as his side continued their gradual development that now sees them targeting a playoff position.

The future is bright for Slater, and a continuation of his current form could see Premier League suitors come sniffing.