A new era is underway at Huddersfield Town following the appointment of Darren Moore as manager.

Moore replaced Neil Warnock at the John Smith's Stadium last week, with the club opting to part company with the 74-year-old in order to make a more long-term appointment.

Warnock successfully kept the Terriers in the Championship last season and Town had enjoyed a decent start to the new campaign, but chief executive Jake Edwards said the "timing was right" to make a change.

Huddersfield brought in four new players this summer, Chris Maxwell, Ben Wiles, Tom Edwards and Delano Burgzorg, but Warnock expressed frustration at the lack of funds that were available to him in the transfer market.

Moore is likely to encounter similar financial restrictions in January, so the club could look to sell players in order to raise funds for the 49-year-old to reinvest in his squad.

With that in mind, we looked at two players who could be next to leave the club for big money.

Jack Rudoni

Rudoni joined the Terriers from AFC Wimbledon last summer, and he has gone on to establish himself as a key part of the team.

The midfielder scored two goals and provided five assists in 48 appearances in all competitions last season, and he has started the new campaign in excellent form, already matching his goal return from last term.

Warnock described Rudoni as "one of the best young players I've ever had" during his time in charge of the club, and predicted he would go on to play at the highest level.

"He is going to need to slow down a little bit when he’s got an opportunity in front of goal, he snatches at chances a little bit, otherwise he would have had 10 goals whilst I was there," Warnock said, quoted via Yorkshire Live.

"His energy, drive and willingness to learn all the time will take him far. He’s a credit to his family and Wimbledon’s academy. I’m looking forward to seeing him go to the top over the next few years."

Given Warnock's vast experience in the game, that is incredibly high praise and if Rudoni can continue his development, it will not be long until he emerges on the radar of Premier League clubs.

Jaheim Headley

After loan spells with Bradford (Park Avenue), Hyde United, Welling United, Yeovil Town and Harrogate Town, Headley made his first-team breakthrough at the John Smith's Stadium last season.

The defender was recalled from his temporary stint with the Sulphurites in January and he was a regular under Warnock in the remainder of the campaign, playing an important role in the club's Championship survival.

Headley has excellent defensive ability, but he is also a threat going forward, and should Moore play the same three at the back system he deployed during his time at Sheffield Wednesday, Headley could thrive in the left-wing back role.

It remains to be seen whether Headley will be Moore's first choice ahead of Josh Ruffels, but after his exciting displays in a Terriers shirt so far, the 22-year-old looks set to have a bright future.