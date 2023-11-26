Highlights Adam Wharton, a talented young midfielder, is likely to leave Blackburn Rovers in the January transfer window due to interest from Premier League clubs. Selling him would help raise funds for Blackburn to strengthen their squad.

Semir Telalovic, who joined Blackburn recently, has had limited playing time and could benefit from a loan move to gain more experience and confidence in English football.

Jake Garrett, despite showing promise, has had minimal opportunities in the Championship. A loan move may be beneficial for him to continue his development and ensure regular playing time.

Admittedly, it feels as though those associated with Blackburn Rovers ought to be focusing on incomings rather than outgoings during the January transfer window.

With a small squad that has been blighted by injuries recently, it seems essential that reinforcements are brought into Ewood Park at the turn of the year, if the club are to have any chance of breaking into the Championship play-off places this season.

Even so, it is still possible that certain departures will be unavoidable for Rovers, by the time the window opens again in January, as both the club and players themselves, look to do what is best for them.

So with that in mind, we've taken a look at four Blackburn Rovers players who could leave Ewood Park in the summer transfer window, right here.

1 Adam Wharton (sale)

Probably the most obvious candidate for a move away from Blackburn in the January transfer window, is Adam Wharton.

The young midfielder enjoyed a breakthrough campaign at senior level with Rovers last season, which reportedly led to interest from a number of Premier League sides in the summer.

Numerous top-flight clubs - including Newcastle United - are thought to be preparing fresh bids for the 19-year-old come the turn of the year, which could make it hard for Rovers to keep hold of the teenager. Indeed, with a limited budget, selling Wharton could be Blackburn's best chance of raising the funds they need to strengthen their own squad in January.

Adam Wharton record for Blackburn Rovers (all competitions) - stats from Transfermarkt Season Appearances Goals Assists 2023/24 16 0 1 2022/23 22 2 2 As of 22nd November 2023

2 Semir Telalovic (loan)

Telalovic joined Blackburn on the final day of the summer transfer window, as the club concluded their hunt for a centre forward for the time being.

But having spent much of his career prior to this move in the German fourth-tier with Borussia Monchengladbach's second-team, Jon Dahl Tomasson has so far seemed reluctant to throw him at the deep end in the Championship, with Telalovic making just five substitute appearances in the league so far this season.

As a result, a loan move that allows to continue to adapt to, and build his confidence in, English football, could be a useful move for all involved when it comes to his long-term prospects with Blackburn.

3 Jake Garrett (loan)

Garrett has so far been able to really kick-on for Rovers in the Championship this season, after a reasonably promising debut campaign at senior level in 2022/23.

The midfielder has so far made just four substitute appearances in the Championship this season, despite scoring a goal in each of the first three rounds of the League Cup during the current campaign.

Given Rovers also have the option to recall John Buckley from his loan spell at Sheffield Wednesday - which is arguably not entirely going to plan right now - in January, Garrett could find himself even further down the pecking at Ewood Park come the turn of the year. Should that happen, then a loan move for the 20-year-old himself could make sense, to ensure that he continues to play and develop at the rate he needs to be right now.

4 Zak Gilsenan (loan)

Gilsenan was one of the Blackburn youngsters who stood out when given their first taste of senior football in the League Cup this season.

Indeed, that was even enough to see the young winger earn a Championship debut, as a late substitute in the 4-0 thumping of QPR back at the start of October, and he has not looked out of place while competing at first-team level.

As a result, Rovers may now want to build on that by loaning Gilsenan out in January, giving him the next step of his career, in adapting to the challenges that come with playing senior football week in, week out, which will be important if he is to live up to the potential he has to become a regular for Blackburn in the years to come.