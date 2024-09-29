Derby County's summer transfer window was an excellent one, especially in terms of outgoings, with the Rams keeping hold of all of their key stars.

The East Midlands-based side have an abundance of talent in their squad, and in particular, they have benefitted greatly from their academy's Category One status.

In recent years, Eiran Cashin, Louie Sibley and Max Bird have all become major players for Derby after coming through the youth ranks, with the latter two moving on to pastures new in 2024/25 at Oxford United and Bristol City respectively.

Nevertheless, Cashin has stuck around at Pride Park, and has been handed the captain's armband when Nathaniel Mendez-Laing has been subbed off throughout this season. The 22-year-old looks to be the future of the club, and is a real fan favourite.

But it has not just been Derby's own that will help the team in the coming years, with the Rams' recent foray into the foreign market looking to have paid off already. Jacob Widell Zetterstrom and Kenzo Goudmijn are two phenomenal acquisitions, and have both adjusted to the Championship relatively quickly.

Football League World has taken a look at two players in the current Rams squad who will make the club a large sum of money if they are eventually sold on.

Eiran Cashin

Cashin has been superb in a Rams shirt since making his debut in 2021, and he has been a regular starter for over two-and-a-half years already.

Although he has struggled to perhaps reach the levels that he did last season so far in 2024/25, his performance against Bristol City was much closer to that of what Derby supporters have seen in recent times, and he is slowly growing into the league.

The 22-year-old was heavily linked with a move to the Premier League with Brighton & Hove Albion throughout last summer, and the Seagulls saw multiple bids rejected from the then League One team for their centre-back.

It was reported by John Percy on X at the time, that the two clubs had come to an agreement on a fee of around £4 million, but time ran out before the deal could progress. Instead, Derby tied their number six to a new contract, securing his future at Pride Park until 2027.

Once Cashin returns to his usual form, there could be no stopping him in the Championship, and he could be on the radar of Premier League clubs once again. Due to his long-term deal, a high price might be in order to take him off the hands of the Rams and Paul Warne.

Eiran Cashin's 2023/24 League One Stats (FotMob) Appearances (Starts) 44 (43) Interceptions 71 Tackles Won 75.8% Duels Won 62.4% Aerial Duels Won 62.3%

Kenzo Goudmijn

Goudmijn has proven to be a very clever signing by Warne, and looks to be one of the coups of the summer after joining the Rams for just £600,000 from Dutch club AZ Alkmaar.

The 22-year-old is at an excellent age to further his development after impressing while out on loan at Excelsior Rotterdam in 2023/24.

The Dutch midfielder is somewhat of a mercurial, and he has excited the Pride Park faithful on a number of occasions already this season with his quick turns, fantastic passing ability and now his goal-scoring.

Goudmijn joined Derby as a bit of an unknown, but he has already proven to many why he was a target throughout the summer, and he has started producing on the pitch.

At points, he has struggled to get up to the speed of the game, but thankfully for the Rams, these situations have so far been limited, and he has integrated into the team exceptionally well.

If he continues on his current trajectory, Goudmijn has the ability to become a top player and reach the heights of the Premier League, something that, if it does happen, will bring Derby a large sum of money.

However, the Pride Park faithful will be extremely keen for him to continue showing his talents in the East Midlands for the next few years at the very least.