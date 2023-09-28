Highlights Eiran Cashin, Derby defender, has attracted Premier League interest with Brighton attempting to sign him for £3 million.

Max Bird, Derby midfielder, was heavily linked with a move to Hull City and his relationship with former interim manager Liam Rosenior could play a role.

Paul Warne, Derby boss, openly criticized Bird and believes transfer rumors have affected player performance, potentially leading to a departure.

As we progress through the early stages of the new EFL League One season, Derby County will be aiming to make their return to the Championship at the second time of asking.

It was bitter disappointment for the Rams faithful at the end of last term, with the East Midlands outfit finishing on the periphery of the play-off places, failing to match such high expectations.

Tasked with trying to deliver Championship football back to Pride Park is Paul Warne, who was appointed into the Derby hotseat back in September 2022. The former Rotherham United boss has tasted promotion out of the third tier on three occasions during his time with the Millers.

During the summer transfer window, the 50-year-old signed off seven departures, with notable exits of Jason Knight, Krystian Bielik and David McGoldrick to Bristol City, Birmingham City and Notts County respectively.

Derby County - 2023/24 Departures Player Name Signed For Loan/Permanent Jason Knight Bristol City Permanent (fee involved) Krystian Bielik Birmingham City Permanent (fee involved) David McGoldrick Notts County Permanent Curtis Davies Cheltenham Town Permanent James Chester Barrow Permanent Richard Stearman Solihull Moors Permanent Kwaku Oduroh Rochdale Loan

Here at Football League World, we take a look at Derby County’s next two potential big-money departures in the near future.

1 Eiran Cashin

First is Derby defender Eiran Cashin, who has been the subject of Premier League interest during the summer transfer window.

The Irishman has been a consistent performer throughout his time at the club after being given his first taste of professional football by Wayne Rooney. He impressed as a teenager in the Championship and has continued to hit the heights since the clubs’ relegation down to League One.

The 21-year-old was heavily linked with a move to Brighton, with the Seagulls spotting an opportunity to nurture his promising talent in the Premier League.

The top flight outfit tried on multiple occasions to acquire Cashin, but all of the offers were rejected, with the Rams slapping a £3 million price tag on one of their most valuable assets.

With the financial advantage Premier League clubs have in the modern game, Brighton could make another move for the central defender.

Cashin has been a mainstay for the Rams during their time in League One, but Derby could cash in if the right offer comes along, using much needed funds to enhance the playing squad.

2 Max Bird

Next up is Max Bird, who was heavily linked with a move to Championship side Hull City throughout this summer.

The Tigers lodged three bids for the 22-year-old according to Barry Cooper from Hull Live, with former Derby interim manager Liam Rosenior expressing his interest to link back up.

The midfielder developed a very strong relationship with Rosenior when the pair worked together at Pride Park, with the 39-year-old making him his vice-captain, stepping up to the plate in the absence of Curtis Davies.

Derby boss Paul Warne has openly criticised Bird, believing interest in some of his players ahead of the transfer window deadline impacted on previous results and performances.

Speaking to BBC Radio Derby Warne said: "I feel like, possibly, a couple of my players have had their heads turned.

"I just feel like they think there's a potential move or something. I just don't know, it feels a bit strange to me really. We're always looking for new players, for fresh players but I just feel like at the moment - if the window shut tomorrow, I feel like we're short is the best way (of explaining it). Maybe I'm uber paranoid but that's the job of a football manager.

"I don't think any player goes out and doesn't give one hundred per cent but I do understand the human psychology of it all, it can have a feel."

Bird enters the final year on his current contract at his boyhood club and Derby could be tempted to part ways to avoid losing him on a free transfer at the end of the campaign.