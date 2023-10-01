Highlights Coventry City aims to make it to the Premier League this season after narrowly missing out on promotion last year.

Coventry City will be once again looking to compete for a place in the Premier League this season.

The Sky Blues have been on an impressive journey in recent years, with last season seeing them come moments away from achieving something magical.

Coventry made it to the play-off final after an excellent season but fell short against Luton Town so the aim for the club will be to take that next step under Mark Robins.

As is often the case when a team does well, Coventry lost some of their key players over the summer - with Viktor Gyokeres and Gustavo Hamer both leaving.

They were two players who were very influential in everything the team did well, and their slow start to this new season shows their absence is a blow.

So, while the club hopes they don’t go through that again, here at Football League World, we have looked at two players who could be the next big money departures…

Milan van Ewijk

Coventry fans won’t want to read this as van Ewijk has only joined the club this summer.

But the 23-year-old has joined the Sky Blues with a promising future ahead of him and he has already settled into life in the Championship very well.

Van Ewijk has shown throughout his time in the Netherlands that he can be a real force from that right-back position, as he’s got involved in goals and assists.

The defender has started six of the seven games he has been available for and has already grabbed his first goal for the club.

The Championship side did spend a bit of money on the player, so if he were to be sold, the club would be looking for a very healthy profit.

Attacking full-backs or wing-backs are all the rage at the moment and that could mean he demands a sizeable fee in a future window.

He still has a long way to go to fully prove and establish himself, but if he continues this impressive journey, he could be someone clubs from the top flight are looking at in a year or two.

Callum O’Hare

This might be an obvious choice, as O’Hare has been touted for big things ever since he started performing well with Coventry.

Since joining the club in 2020, he has shown he is a very talented player and has at points been compared to former Aston Villa teammate Jack Grealish.

Injuries have hampered his time at the club, as he is currently out injured, but when he has played for the club, he has got himself regularly involved at the top end of the pitch.

The 25-year-old has scored 12 goals and recorded 26 assists in his time with the Sky Blues. He is a player that has all the makings to go to the very top and will no doubt, when he is back fit and firing for Coventry, have teams taking notice once again.

The concern for the player will be that his injuries will be hard to bounce back from but O’Hare will be eager to prove his worth to his club when he returns.