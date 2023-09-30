Highlights Charlton Athletic brought in 11 new players during the summer transfer window, while also selling 11 players, potentially generating funds for future signings.

Miles Leaburn, a 19-year-old striker, has already made a significant impact in the first-team squad, scoring 15 goals in 44 appearances. Premier League clubs, including Aston Villa, have shown interest in him.

Karoy Anderson, an 18-year-old academy graduate, has impressed in the League One games this season, with two assists to his name. With a contract until 2027, Charlton could demand a substantial fee for him in the future.

The summer transfer window proved to be a rather busy for Charlton Athletic, as they looked to put together a squad capable of competing for promotion from League One.

That saw a total of 11 new players added to the first-team squad at The Valley. Meanwhile, there were also 11 players who moved on from the Addicks before the market closed at the start of September.

Among those who left Charlton, were several players who left on a permanent deals, while bringing in fees that the club have the potential to reinvest in that window, and perhaps the future.

Given how hard funds can be hard to come by for football clubs, particularly further down the divisions, bringing in that money from player sales could be vital for Charlton's prospects of making those all important signings for their own squad as well.

As a result, when looking to the future, the club may have one eye on other current players at The Valley, who might be able to bring in some key finances for the Addicks for those future purchases.

So with that in mind, we've taken a look at two Charlton players, who have the potential to bring in some big money to the club through their potential sales, in the not too distant future.

1 Miles Leaburn

Leaburn has come through the academy at Charlton, and even at 19-years-old, already looks to have made himself something of a mainstay in the Addicks' first-team, where he is making a considerable impact.

The striker already has scored 15 goals in 44 appearances in all competitions for the club, while also providing four assists in that time for good measure as well, with the fact that he is making that impact at senior level at his age highlighting the vast potential he possesses.

As a result, the fact he could become an even more influential player in the future as he continues to develop suggests he could become a major asset for clubs even further up the divisions to secure.

Indeed, it was reported earlier in the year that Aston Villa are leading a number of Premier League clubs who are interested in Leaburn, which combined with the fact there are still two years remaining on his Charlton contract to give them scope to negotiate potential offers, means he is one who could command a big fee from one of those interested clubs.

2 Karoy Anderson

Another Charlton academy graduate who could potentially bring in some considerable money to the club in the near future, is Karoy Anderson.

The 18-year-old scored on his senior debut for Charlton in the EFL Trophy last year, before spending time on loan in the National League with Aldershot Town towards the latter stages of last season.

After that, Anderson has now rapidly become a big figure in Charlton's own first-team squad, featuring in every League One game so far this season, starting all but one of those, impressing with some eye-catching performances, and even chipping in with two assists.

As a result, the fact he too is making those sort of impressions at senior level at such an early stage of his career will no doubt see him attracting plenty of attention sooner rather than later as a potential asset for the future, and with a Charlton contract that isn't set to expire until the summer of 2027, the Addicks will be in a strong position to demand a big fee for him as well, should that happen.