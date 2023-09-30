Cardiff City have made a positive start to life under new manager Erol Bulut.

The Bluebirds suffered through a difficult campaign last year, just barely surviving relegation to League One.

But the Welsh outfit moved quickly over the summer to identify a new manager that can bring the club forward.

A number of promising signings were made during the transfer window to build a team capable of being more competitive at this level over the next year.

Cardiff will be aiming to finish closer to the top half of the table, after just scraping through to 21st in the table ahead of Reading.

The Royals were handed a six-point deduction penalty that proved the difference between the two sides, handing Cardiff a lucky break.

Bulut will be hoping that no such lucky break is needed to cement their place in the division this season.

Who are the next two big-money Cardiff City departures?

There are now a number of promising players making big breakthroughs in the Cardiff City first team squad.

Here we look at two players who could be the club’s next big-money departures in the transfer windows to come…

Mark McGuinness

McGuinness spent the first half of last season out on loan with Sheffield Wednesday, where he impressed as a key part of Darren Moore’s side.

The defender was recalled in the January window off the back of his impressive performances.

This led to him cementing his place as a regular member of the first team squad at Cardiff in the second half of the previous campaign, appearing 19 times in the Championship as the side finished 21st in the standings.

McGuinness is now a regular starter in Bulut’s first team plans, starting each of the first eight league games of the campaign.

The centre back popped up with a crucial moment away to Sunderland in September that highlighted just how important he can be to the Bluebirds.

The Ireland underage international could be the next big thing to emerge from the Cardiff squad.

If he can continue this level of performance over the course of this season, then it would come as no surprise to see him earn a big-money switch in the summer.

Ryan Wintle

The midfielder spent time out on loan with Blackpool during the 2021-22 campaign, but was recalled midway through the season amid an injury crisis at the club.

Since making his return to Cardiff, the 26-year-old has only grown in importance to the team.

Wintle has started almost every league game for the Welsh side since coming back into the fold from Bloomfield Road.

Wintle has been an impressive figure, even as the team’s form took a nosedive last season.

He contributed two goals and three assists from midfield, which played a key role in helping to keep the club in the division.

Now, under Bulut, he has the chance to show what he is capable of while playing for a more competitive side.

This year could be somewhat of a breakout year for his reputation, which could lead to him becoming a big-money transfer target in the future.