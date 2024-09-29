Bristol City have got some very talented players in their team who could make a real impact under Liam Manning this term.

The Robins may not have made the best start to the campaign - and Manning was reportedly under pressure not too long ago - but the ingredients are there for them to secure a decent finish at the end of this term.

They will be frustrated to have dropped points in some winnable games, but they will be looking to the future now to see how many points they can get on the board in the coming months.

Yu Hirakawa looks to be an exciting wing addition, Sinclair Armstrong could prove to be a very shrewd addition and Scott Twine is likely to be a key player during the 2024/25 season and potentially beyond.

Luke McNally also joined during the summer window - and with the amount of Championship experience he has under his belt - it wouldn't be a surprise to see him thrive at Ashton Gate.

With Manning having a decent squad at his disposal, and after the high-profile departures of Antonine Semenyo and Alex Scott, we have predicted the next two players who will leave the Robins in big-money moves.

Sinclair Armstrong

It was a surprise when Queens Park Rangers decided to sell Armstrong, because he's a young forward who looks exciting and will only get better with more experience under his belt.

QPR's loss will end up being the Robins' gain - and the Irishman is already showing plenty of promise for the latter.

Scoring in a 4-3 win against Millwall, he was able to double his tally for the season against Oxford United, with his equaliser setting Manning's men on the path to victory.

It could definitely be argued that he should have had a brace, with his header from close range against the U's going just wide when he should have hit the target, but the fact he's getting himself in the right positions is promising.

He can use his stature to create goals, as well as score them.

And at 21, Armstrong has a very high ceiling and with the player signing a four-year deal in the summer, the Robins will be in a strong position to demand a sizeable amount for him in future windows.

Scott Twine

Twine, like Armstrong, joined permanently for £4m during the previous window and is already impressing.

He was exceptional against Oxford last weekend, driving forward well and looking a real threat on numerous occasions.

Scott Twine's performance against Oxford United (21.9.2024) (Statistics source: Sofascore) Match rating 8.1 Touches 51 Key passes 7 Passing accuracy (%) 88% Expected assists (xA) 0.51

His creativity and ability to score goals should serve the Robins well - and you would back him to thrive at Ashton Gate considering he previously thrived under Manning at MK Dons.

At 25, Twine could be sold on for a decent amount in the future if he can win a decent amount of game time and prove his worth, with the player failing to get that opportunity at Burnley.

Having already spent the second half of last season on loan at Ashton Gate, it didn't take him long to settle back in when he joined permanently during the summer and this switch to Manning's side could prove to be a game-changer for his career.

Plenty of clubs will take an interest in him if he can shine and make an impact at this level.