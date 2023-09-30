Highlights Bristol City's sale of Alex Scott to Bournemouth highlights their exceptional ability to develop and sell young players for a profit.

Sam Bell's impressive performances and goal-scoring ability have caught the attention of top clubs such as Brighton, Crystal Palace, and Rangers.

Jason Knight, a versatile midfielder, has seamlessly fit in at Bristol City and could attract interest from Premier League clubs if he has a successful season.

The summer sale of talented teenager Alex Scott from Bristol City to Bournemouth was a hard one for fans of the Robins to take, but it did prove that once again the club's development of young players is second to none.

A £25 million deal was agreed with the Cherries to sell Scott to the Vitality Stadium after he dazzled Championship defenders with his performances in the 2022-23 season, with goals and assists not needed to see the immense amount of ability he has.

City have developed a real knack since their return to the Championship in 2015 when it comes to selling on players for big profit - Antoine Semenyo went to Bournemouth too back in January for £10.5 million, Adam Webster was sold to Brighton four years ago for £20 million, whilst Lloyd Kelly headed to Bournemouth as well in the same year for £13.5 million.

Bobby Reid, Jonathan Kodjia and Josh Brownhill are just some of the other examples of City's money-making abilities - with that in mind, let's look at the TWO Robins players that could be the next to leave for big money.

2 Sam Bell

Whilst some City youth prospects don't need to go out on loan to make an impact in the first-team, Bell had to do some hard graft in various non-league stints before getting a chance at Ashton Gate.

Nigel Pearson really gave the attacker a chance though a few months into the 2022-23 season and he really started to make an impact around January time, with goals in the FA Cup against Swansea and West Brom as well as against Preston North End in the Championship.

By the end of last season, Bell was a regular on the left wing in Pearson's starting 11, keeping mid-season recruit Anis Mehmeti out of the line-up, and the 21-year-old is seemingly one of the first names on the team-sheet right now.

Bell's form has not gone unnoticed however, with the likes of Brighton, Crystal Palace and Rangers all scouting the forward in the early stages of the 2023-24 season, which is a sign in itself that the son of former City favourite Micky Bell is destined for a big-money move in the future.

1 Jason Knight

Perhaps knowing that Scott may be departing later on in the window, Bristol City invested £2 million into the addition of Knight, an all-action, versatile midfielder who had perhaps outgrown League One, where he spent last season with Derby.

Before that though, the 22-year-old had been a regular in the Championship for the Rams since the age of 18 and in the last couple of years has also become an established international for the Republic of Ireland.

Knight has fit in seamlessly at Ashton Gate already, starting in all eight league fixtures so far and he produced an incredible assist against Plymouth Argyle to set Mark Sykes free for a goal.

A good season for City could well and truly put him on the radar of top flight clubs - Knight has a big engine on him and also a good amount of technical ability, so there's every reason to think that a lower end Premier League club may take that chance in 12 to 24 months time.