Blackburn Rovers have been dealt a huge blow after head coach John Eustace left the club to take over at Derby County.

Despite the fact that Blackburn are currently in play-off contention and Derby are battling against relegation, Eustace has decided to swap Ewood Park for Pride Park, and it is believed the 45-year-old decided to move on as he felt he had not been properly supported by the Rovers hierarchy.

In a statement, the club said that while they were "disappointed" by Eustace's departure, they admitted that they "fully understand that the opportunity to move closer to his family and return to a former club played a significant role in his decision".

Eustace's exit is likely to reignite the long-standing anger of some supporters towards the club's ownership, but others may dispute the claim that Eustace was not backed after he was given six new signings during the January transfer window.

Blackburn Rovers' January signings Player From Loan/Permanent Yuri Ribeiro Braga Permanent Dion Sanderson Birmingham City Loan Adam Forshaw Plymouth Argyle Permanent Augustus Kargbo Cesena Permanent Emmanuel Dennis Nottingham Forest Loan Cauley Woodrow Luton Town Loan

The main priority of Eustace's successor will be to try to maintain Blackburn's play-off push, but with the contracts of a host of senior players, including Danny Batth, Arnor Sigurdsson, Tyrhys Dolan and Andreas Weimann, set to expire in the summer, they will also be facing some big decisions on who to retain.

With the likes of Adam Wharton and Sammie Szmodics departing for big money in recent years, Rovers' new manager may also face the threat of losing some of the club's stars in the summer, and we looked at which players could attract interest from elsewhere and their potential valuations.

Callum Brittain - £4 million

Defender Callum Brittain joined Blackburn from Barnsley in the summer of 2022 for a fee of £1 million, and supporters may not have realised at the time just how crucial a player he would become for the club.

After a solid first two years at Ewood Park, Brittain has taken his performances to another level this season, and he has arguably been one of Rovers' standout players during their play-off push.

Brittain has not only contributed to a Blackburn defence that is among the most solid in the Championship, but he has also proven to be a dangerous attacking threat for the Lancashire outfit, chipping in with some important goal contributions.

Attacking full-backs are certainly in demand in the modern game, so it would be no surprise to see Brittain emerge on the radar of Premier League and Championship clubs in the summer, and Rovers would likely demand a fee in the region of £4 million, given his contract as of now is set to expire in the summer of 2026.

Lewis Travis - £2.5 million

Midfielder Lewis Travis came through the Blackburn academy, and after establishing himself in the first-team under Tony Mowbray, he was handed the captain's armband by Jon Dahl Tomasson in the summer of 2022.

However, Travis was sent out on loan to Ipswich Town last January after a breakdown in his relationship with Tomasson, and while he did not feature for the Tractor Boys as much as he would have liked, he still helped them to promotion to the Premier League for the first time in 22 years.

It seemed as though Travis' days at Ewood Park were numbered, but the 27-year-old was brought back into the fold by Eustace in the summer after his return from Portman Road, and that has proven to be an incredibly shrewd decision.

After taking back the captaincy, Travis has led by example with some committed performances in the heart of midfield, and many feel that he has produced the best form of his Rovers career this season.

Travis has frequently been linked with a move away from Blackburn over the years, and that is likely to be the case once again in the summer, but the competition for his signature will at least allow the club to increase his valuation to somewhere around the £2.5 million mark.

Sondre Tronstad - £1.5 million

Midfielder Sondre Tronstad made the move to Blackburn from Dutch side Vitesse on a free transfer in the summer of 2023.

It is fair to say that little was known about Tronstad when he arrived at Ewood Park, but the 29-year-old has made a big impression at the club and has quickly become a firm fan favourite.

Tronstad has been Rovers' midfield enforcer this season, providing vital protection to the defence, and having frequently worn the captain's armband in the absence of Travis, it is clear that he is a leader in the dressing room.

Should Blackburn fail to win promotion, they could be vulnerable to losing Tronstad in the summer, and while his age will reduce the fee the club are able to command for his services, £1.5 million would be a fair asking price for the Norway international.

Harry Leonard - £2 million

Blackburn are a club that have produced plenty of exciting talent over the years, and striker Harry Leonard looks set to be the next star to emerge at Ewood Park.

Leonard has been with Rovers since the age of nine, and after a prolific spell in the club's academy, he was given a chance in the first-team by Tomasson towards the end of the 2022-23 campaign.

The 19-year-old enjoyed a promising first half of last season, scoring four goals and providing two assists in 22 games, but he missed much of 2024 due to injury, which has stalled his development somewhat.

Now back to full fitness, Leonard will be hoping to make his mark for Blackburn over the coming months, but if he was to impress between now and the end of the season, that could potentially put him in the shop window.

Portsmouth and Plymouth Argyle were both said to be keen to sign Leonard on loan in January, and the prospect of permanent bids in the summer should not be ruled out.

As Leonard has not proven that he can perform consistently at Championship level just yet, it may be difficult for Rovers to demand more than around £2 million for him, but if a club sees potential in the striker, they could be willing to offer a much higher figure than that.