It is probably fair to say that Blackburn Rovers have missed out on some rather sizeable transfer fees in the past few years.

Recent seasons have seen some key Rovers players such as top scorer Ben Brereton-Diaz, captain Darragh Lenihan, Ryan Nyambe and Joe Rothwell all have their contracts run down with the club.

That has allowed those individuals to depart Ewood Park on free transfers, at a time when their ability and importance to the squad, meant it felt like they were worth a lot more to Blackburn, and should have been commanding some significant funds for their services.

However, it seems the club have learned from that, having since gone on to tie down a number of their assets to longer term contracts, that will allow them to demand more considerable fees for certain players, in transfer markets in the future.

There was already some evidence of that this summer, with the club bringing in fees both for goalkeeper Thomas Kaminski, who joined Luton, and centre back Ashley Phillips, who headed for Tottenham.

A clause in Phillips' contract though, means the Lancashire club reportedly received only £2million from Spurs for his services, when they will no doubt feel that such a promising young prospect was worth a lot more to them.

That is a situation you feel they will surely be desperate to avoid a repeat of in the future, especially considering the fact that funds they bring in from the sales of players, lookk as though they will be vital to any investment they can make in their own squad in the future.

So with that in mind, we've taken a look at the two current Blackburn Rovers, who could be the next to be sold for big money by the club when the market opens, right here.

1 Adam Wharton

Wharton burst onto the scene with Rovers last season, with some outstanding performances from the 19-year-old in central midfielder meaning he is now one of the first names on Jon Dahl Tomasson's team sheet.

The teenager also attracted plenty of attention over the summer following that success, with Brighton, Wolves and Crystal Palace among those said to have shown interest in the transfer window, while the likes of Manchester United and Everton have since also been linked.

Given that level of Premier League interest in him, which means teams will be desperate not to miss out on such an exciting prospect, and the fact that with four years left on his contract, Rovers are in a strong position to negotiate any offers that do come in, the Ewood Park club look to at least be in a strong position to receive the £20million fee they apparently want for him, at some point in the near future.

2 Hayden Carter

While he may have had some considerable first-team experience on loan elsewhere going into it, last season was still something of a breakthrough one for Hayden Carter, as he established himself as a regular feature in the Rovers' starting lineup for the very first time.

That has continued into the current campaign, and his form has seemingly not gone unnoticed either, with Premier League side Newcastle United reported to be keeping tabs on the centre-back earlier this year.

If he continues to impress for Rovers, then it would be no surprise to see interest in the 23-year-old from the Premier League continue to grow, in which case, the fact that he too has a contract at Ewood Park until the end of the 2026/27 season, means Blackburn can demand a big fee for his services in the near future as well.