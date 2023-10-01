Highlights Jude Bellingham's move to Real Madrid has had a positive financial impact on Birmingham City, as they earned a percentage of his £88.5m transfer fee.

Birmingham City has seen significant departures this season, with eleven players leaving the club as they enter a new era under Tom Wagner's ownership.

George Hall and Junior Dixon are two young players with promising futures at Birmingham City, and their development could potentially lead to big money sales in the future.

Birmingham City have made some significant profits on a number of players over the years, with the most notable being current Real Madrid and England star, Jude Bellingham.

The local boy departed from St Andrew's in the summer of 2020, less than a year after making his professional debut for the club in an EFL Cup defeat to Portsmouth, where he would sign for Borussia Dortmund for an initial £25m fee.

Having recently swapped Germany for Spain, Blues have seen the domino effect on their sale, as the club earned 5% of his initial £88.5m move to the Santiago Bernabeu.

As for Blues themselves, John Eustace oversaw the departure of eleven players this window as Blues look to enter a new era under Tom Wagner's ownership, and have started off well in doing so, with 12 points from their opening eight games.

Birmingham City - 2023/24 Departures Player Name Signed For Loan/Permanent Tahith Chong Luton Town Permanent (fee involved) Jobe Bellingham Sunderland Permanent (fee involved) Maxime Colin FC Metz Permanent Sam Cosgrove Barnsley Permanent Harlee Dean Reading FC Permanent Troy Deeney Forest Green Rovers Permanent Jordan Graham Leyton Orient Permanent George Friend Bristol Rovers Permanent Josh Williams Cheltenham Town Loan Nico Gordon Solihull Moors Loan Zach Jeacock Gloucester Loan

Whilst it's unlikely that any player sales in the immediate future at St Andrews would amount to the fee Bellingham departed for, Football League World have predicted the next two big money sales from the blue half of Birmingham.

George Hall

The young central midfielder has already shown significant signs of promise and progress since breaking into the Blues first team setup back in 2021/22, making his debut in the January of that season against Queens Park Rangers.

However, it was under Eustace where the 19-year-old local talent was able to showcase his talent as the Blues boss gave the most minutes to Academy players in the entirety of last season. Hall featured 30 times and scored twice, as well as making his debut for the England U19's side and was named as the club's Young Player of the Season.

Despite interest from the likes of Liverpool and West Ham, Hall has recently signed a new contract until 2026, and with plenty of time to increase his output and develop in the next three years, his value looks certain to sky rocket, and potentially a big sale could eventually be on the cards.

Junior Dixon

In a similar vein to Hall, another young English talent could be the way forward if Blues are to garner some serious amounts of revenue in the years to come, as the club hopes to become more sustainable whilst aiming to regain its Premier League status.

Blues fans will be hoping to catch a glimmer of Dixon's talents in the months to come, having only just signed from Crystal Palace and slotting into the club's academy setup, but he has continued his fine form after netting 15 times for the Eagles' youth team last season.

In the U21's, Dixon has scored five goals in seven games, and was named on the bench in the senior team's 2-1 defeat at Preston on September 19th, having already caught the eye of Eustace.

"He has been very sharp for the Under-21s, it is another good player coming through our system. There is competition for places and it was great to have him on the bench. We will keep monitoring him and see how he develops." The Blues boss stated last week.

Having also been linked with Borussia Dortmund in the past, there is every chance that the highly-rated prospect could become a star in the making and earn a big money move in the future, if his development is to continue in such fashion