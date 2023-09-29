It has been an exciting start to the new Championship season.

Leicester City, Ipswich Town and Preston North End are among the early front-runners in the second tier, while it has been a tough start for the likes of Sheffield Wednesday, Middlesbrough and Swansea City, and it is shaping up to be an incredibly competitive league once again.

In such a tight division, having one player who is capable of being a game-changer can be crucial for a team's prospects, and pace is one attribute which can separate a player out from the rest.

We looked at the paciest player from each of the 24 Championship clubs, and with EA Sports FC 24 set to be released this week, it could be worth keeping some of these players in mind...

1 Birmingham City - Siriki Dembele

It was an impressive summer of transfer business from the Blues, and the arrival of winger Dembele from Bournemouth was one of their standout additions.

Dembele's pace caused plenty of problems for opposition defences in the Championship during his time with the Cherries and Peterborough United, and he will be hoping to make a similar impact with John Eustace's side.

2 Blackburn Rovers - Ryan Hedges

Hedges has become an important part of the Rovers squad since his move from Aberdeen in January 2022.

The 28-year-old scored a potential goal of the season contender against Watford in August, but he is set for an extended spell on the sidelines with a hamstring injury and he will certainly be missed.

3 Bristol City - Tommy Conway

The Robins have plenty of pace in their squad with the likes of Andreas Weimann, Harry Cornick and Sam Bell, but Conway perhaps has the edge.

The striker made an explosive impact when he broke into the City first team at the start of last season, and he will be hoping to rediscover his form this campaign when he returns from injury.

4 Cardiff City - Karlan Grant

Grant scored 18 goals for West Bromwich Albion in the 2021-22 season, but after falling out of favour at The Hawthorns under Carlos Corberan, he joined the Bluebirds on loan this summer.

The 26-year-old can play across the forward line and his versality, pace and goalscoring ability make him a huge asset for Erol Bulut's side.

5 Coventry City - Milan van Ewijk

The Sky Blues may have lost star duo Viktor Gyokeres and Gustavo Hamer this summer, but they still possess plenty of pace in the squad with the likes of Haji Wright and Tatsuhiro Sakamoto.

However, defender van Ewijk, who joined the club for around £3.4 million from Heerenveen this summer, is Coventry's quickest player, with an incredible pace rating of 92 on EA Sports FC 24.

6 Huddersfield Town - Sorba Thomas

Thomas is back at the John Smith's Stadium after spending the second half of last season on loan at Blackburn Rovers.

The winger has impressed for the Terriers in the early weeks of the campaign and he looks to be rediscovering the form that saw him score three goals and provide 16 assists in the 2021-22 season as Town reached the play-off final.

7 Hull City - Ruben Vinagre

Hull are emerging as surprise promotion contenders under Liam Rosenior after their outstanding start to the season, and defender Vinagre looks to be an exciting addition following his loan move from Sporting Lisbon.

Vinagre, who won the Championship title with Wolverhampton Wanderers in 2018, will be a key part of the Tigers' solid defence, but his pace means he will be a significant attacking threat for Rosenior's men.

8 Ipswich Town - Wes Burns

Ipswich have adapted seamlessly to life in the Championship, despite Kieran McKenna largely keeping faith with the same squad that won promotion from League One last season.

Winger Burns tore up the third tier last season, scoring nine goals and providing 16 assists, and he will cause similar problems for Championship defences in the year ahead.

9 Leeds United - Dan James

James has struggled to make an impact for Leeds since his £25 million move from Manchester United in August 2021, spending last season out on loan at Fulham.

The Welsh international will be hoping for a big season after returning to Elland Road and EA Sports FC 24 have given him a remarkable pace rating of 93.

10

11 Leicester City - Stephy Mavididi

The Foxes lost the likes of James Maddison and Harvey Barnes this summer, but they added plenty of pace to their squad with the signing of winger Mavididi from Montpellier for £6.4 million.

Mavididi has made a strong start to life at the King Power Stadium and he looks set to be one of the most exciting players in the Championship this season.

12 Middlesbrough - Isaiah Jones

Jones burst onto the scene at the Riverside Stadium at the start of the 2021-22 season, but it was a tough campaign for the winger last year as he struggled for game time.

However, the 24-year-old is back in Michael Carrick's plans this season and he has shown glimpses that he is getting back to his best in the early weeks of the campaign.

13 Millwall - Duncan Watmore

Watmore joined Millwall from Middlesbrough in January, and he has started regularly for Gary Rowett's side so far this season.

The 29-year-old can play across the forward line and his ability to run at opposition defences makes him a huge threat for the Lions.

14 Norwich City - Jonathan Rowe

Rowe had never scored for the Canaries before this season, but he enjoyed an incredible start to the campaign as he netted five goals in his first five games in all competitions.

The winger looks set to be an integral part of David Wagner's plans in the year ahead, and he will be tough for opposition defences to stop if he continues his current form.

15 Plymouth Argyle - Bali Mumba

Mumba starred for the Pilgrims on loan from Norwich last season, scoring six goals and providing 10 assists to help Steven Schumacher's side to the League One title.

The 21-year-old became Argyle's joint club record signing when he returned to Home Park for more than £1 million this summer, and his outstanding solo goal against Huddersfield Town on the opening day of the season showcased just how much pace he possesses.

16 Preston North End - Liam Millar

North End have been one of the surprise packages in the Championship so far this season after an excellent summer of transfer business.

Winger Millar joined on loan from Basel in September, and after scoring on his debut against Plymouth, Lilywhites fans will be hoping for more of the same from the Canada international.

17 Queens Park Rangers - Paul Smyth

Smyth returned to Loftus Road this summer after winning the League Two title with Leyton Orient last season.

The 26-year-old, who has an EA Sports FC 24 pace rating of 89, has proven exactly why Gareth Ainsworth brought him back to the club with a number of bright displays so far this season.

18 Rotherham United - Cohen Bramall

The Millers may have lost the pace of Chiedozie Ogbene to Luton Town this summer, but they still have plenty of threat in their side.

Bramall struggled to establish himself at Arsenal earlier in his career, but he has found a home at the New York Stadium and with an EA Sports FC 24 pace rating of 92, he is certainly one to watch.

19 Sheffield Wednesday - Pol Valentin

The Owls' squad is not particularly blessed with pace, but defender Valentin, who joined the club from Sporting Gijon this summer, could be the answer to their problems.

Valentin has the highest pace rating at the club on EA Sports FC 24 with 89, and he showed just how dangerous he can be going forward on his full debut for the club against Middlesbrough.

20 Southampton - Kamaldeen Sulemana

Sulemana became the Saints' club record signing when he made the move from Rennes for £22 million in January, but he has struggled to make an impact at St Mary's so far.

There is no doubt Sulemana is a player with huge potential, and if he can find his form, he will be tough for opposition defences to deal with.