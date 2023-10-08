Highlights Exciting talents are emerging in the Championship, with players like Jordan James, Harry Leonard, and Tommy Conway attracting attention from Premier League clubs.

It has been an incredibly entertaining start to the new Championship season.

The second tier is once again shaping up to be an extremely competitive league this campaign, with Leicester City, Ipswich Town, Preston North End and Sunderland all making strong starts, while the likes of Sheffield Wednesday, Rotherham United and Queens Park Rangers have struggled.

There have been a number of exciting talents emerging across the division this season, and it may not be long until some of those players attract attention from Premier League clubs.

Top flight sides have been willing to pay significant fees for Championship stars in recent years, and with that in mind, we looked at which players could be next to make a big money move from all 24 Championship clubs.

Birmingham City - Jordan James

Midfielder James has been a regular in the Birmingham first team in recent years, but he has also established himself in the Wales squad at international level having received his first senior call-up in March.

James has been linked with Leicester City, Bologna, Blackburn Rovers and Lecce, and it seems a matter of time before the Blues' resolve is tested.

Blackburn Rovers - Harry Leonard

Rovers manager Jon Dahl Tomasson's ability to do business in the transfer market was limited this summer after the club's budget was cut, meaning he has had to give opportunities to a number of youngsters.

Striker Leonard has certainly benefitted from that, and he has not looked out of place in the Championship in the early weeks of the season.

Bristol City - Tommy Conway

The Robins received big money for academy graduate Alex Scott this summer, with the midfielder joining Bournemouth for £25 million, and there are a host of exciting youngsters currently starring at Ashton Gate.

After tying striker Sam Bell down to a new contract, City will also be hopeful of keeping hold of forward Tommy Conway, but if the 21-year-old replicates the form that saw him score 12 goals last season, he will soon emerge on the radar of other clubs.

Cardiff City - Ollie Tanner

It has been a much-improved season for Cardiff so far under Erol Bulut, and one of the main positives has been the emergence of winger Tanner.

The 21-year-old has just signed a new contract to keep him at the Cardiff City Stadium until 2027, but if he maintains his current form, the Bluebirds could be facing a battle to hold onto him.

Coventry City - Callum O'Hare

The Sky Blues are no stranger to losing some of their key players, with star duo Viktor Gyokeres and Gustavo Hamer departing for Sporting Lisbon and Sheffield United respectively this summer.

Midfielder O'Hare has been sidelined for nine months with a serious knee injury, but he is now closing in on a return to action and he will be hoping to pick up where he left off.

It may take the 25-year-old time to get back up to speed, but his quality is undoubted and it seems likely he will go on to play in the Premier League at some point.

Huddersfield Town - Jack Rudoni

Midfielder Rudoni joined the Terriers from League Two side AFC Wimbledon last summer, and he seamlessly made the step up to the Championship, scoring two goals and providing five assists in 48 appearances to help his side to survival last season.

Former Town manager Neil Warnock described Rudoni as "one of the best young players I’ve ever had", and given the 74-year-old's extensive managerial career, that is quite the compliment.

Hull City - Regan Slater

Midfielder Slater has impressed for Hull since his move from Sheffield United in January 2022, and after scoring five goals and providing six assists in 49 appearances last season, he won both the Players' Player and Supporters' Player of the Year awards.

The Tigers do have some security as Slater signed a new three-year deal at the club this summer, but it will not be long until the 24-year-old begins to attract admirers.

Ipswich Town - Leif Davis

Defender Davis has become one of the Tractor Boys' key players since his arrival from Leeds United last summer.

Davis starred in his left-wing back role last season to help Kieran McKenna's side to promotion from League One, scoring three goals and providing 14 assists in 46 appearances, and after proving he is just as much of an attacking threat in the Championship, he seems destined for a bright future in the game.

Leeds United - Wilfried Gnonto

Winger Gnonto remained at Elland Road this summer, despite refusing to play in August as he tried to force through a move to Everton.

Gnonto should be one of the best players in the Championship this season, and when he does eventually depart, the Whites are likely to make a big profit on the £3.8 million they paid for him when he made the move from Zurich last September.

Leicester City - Kasey McAteer

Leicester have made an outstanding start to life in the Championship, and the form of winger McAteer has been key to their success.

McAteer spent the second half of last season on loan at AFC Wimbledon, but he has been a regular under Enzo Maresca in the first team so far this campaign, and he looks to be a player with huge potential who will likely bring in a significant fee for the Foxes in the future.

Middlesbrough - Hayden Hackney

Hackney has established himself in the Boro midfield since making his breakthrough last season, and he is one of the first names on Michael Carrick's team sheet.

The 21-year-old was linked with Arsenal, Liverpool, Newcastle United, Nottingham Forest and Leicester City this summer, and with Forest said to be plotting a move in January or next summer, Boro could face the prospect of losing him in the not-too-distant future.

Millwall - Zian Flemming

Flemming enjoyed an excellent debut season at The Den last season, scoring 15 goals and providing three assists in 44 appearances, and he was the subject of four bids from Burnley this summer, as well as interest from Lazio and Sevilla.

Millwall managed to keep hold of Flemming this summer, but with the Lions struggling to replicate the form that saw them push for the play-offs last season, they could be vulnerable to losing him in January.

Norwich City - Jonathan Rowe

The Canaries have produced a number of players that have gone on to play in the Premier League in recent years, including Max Aarons, Jamal Lewis, Ben Godfrey and Andrew Omobamidele, and winger Rowe looks like the next exciting talent to emerge at Carrow Road.

Having never scored for Norwich before this season, Rowe made an explosive impact at the start of the campaign, scoring five goals in his first five games, and his form will undoubtedly have attracted attention from top flight clubs.

Plymouth Argyle - Morgan Whittaker

Forward Whittaker became the Pilgrims' club record signing when he returned to Home Park on a permanent basis from Swansea City this summer in a deal worth around £1 million plus add-ons.

There were some question marks over Whittaker's ability at Championship level after his struggles with the Swans, but he has silenced his doubters after an impressive start to the season, and Argyle are likely to make significant profit on the 22-year-old in the future.

Preston North End - Freddie Woodman

Goalkeeper Woodman has excelled between the sticks for North End since his move from Newcastle United last summer, keeping 17 clean sheets in 49 appearances last season.

Woodman is still young in goalkeeping terms at 26 years of age, and having previously attracted interest from Scottish giants Rangers, it would be no surprise to see his list of suitors increase over the coming years.

Queens Park Rangers - Ilias Chair

Despite the R's only narrowly avoiding relegation last season, Chair enjoyed another strong season on an individual level, scoring five goals and registering nine assists in 42 appearances, while he was included in the Morocco squad for last year's World Cup.

Leicester and Leeds were said to have been weighing up a move for Chair on deadline day, but while a move away from Loftus Road did not materialise, it seems likely that Chair will soon be departing.

Rotherham United - Cameron Humphreys

Humphreys joined the Millers from Zulte Waragem last summer, and he made 40 appearances in all competitions last season to help Matt Taylor's side to Championship survival.

Coventry, Swansea and Derby County were all linked with Humphreys this summer, and with the latter likely to lose Eiran Cashin in January, they could reignite their interest in the 25-year-old.

Sheffield Wednesday - Bailey Cadamarteri

Striker Cadamarteri has made just one senior appearance for the Owls, featuring as a substitute in the EFL Trophy against Leicester U21s last season, but he is incredibly highly-rated at Hillsborough.

The likes of Manchester City and West Ham United were said to have been keeping tabs on Cadamarteri before he signed his first professional contract with Wednesday last June, and with the 18-year-old expected to make his first-team breakthrough soon, he could attract interest once again.