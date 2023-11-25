Highlights Leeds United had a busy summer of recruitment and many players left the club due to relegation release clauses, wanting to play at a higher level, or high wages.

The club is expected to retain most of their players, but some may want to move out on loan or permanently for more game time.

Six players, including Leo Hjelde, Darko Gyabi, Joe Gelhardt, Lewis Bate, Ian Poveda, and Willy Gnonto, are likely in line for a move away from Leeds in January.

Leeds United are flying high in the Championship under Daniel Farke, but there are plenty of players who are hardly featuring and likely to want game time elsewhere in January.

The Whites endured a busy summer of recruitment, but it was the sheer volume of individuals heading for the Elland Road exit door that was particularly prominent.

A whole host of players moved on across the summer after Leeds were relegated to the Championship for a range of reasons; some had the relegation release clauses in their contracts, some simply wanted a move to play at a higher level, and others had wages too high for the second-tier of English football.

Leeds United - 2023/24 Departures Player Name Signed For Loan/Permanent Tyler Adams AFC Bournemouth Permanent (fee involved) Rodrigo Moreno Al-Rayyan Permanent (fee involved) Robin Koch E. Frankfurt Loan Max Wober Borussia Monchengladbach Loan Tyler Roberts Birmingham City Permanent Adam Forshaw Norwich City Permanent Joel Robles Al-Qadsiah Permanent Brendan Aaronson Union Berlin Loan Jack Harrison Everton Loan Luis Sinisterra AFC Bournemouth Loan (option-to-buy) Rasmus Kristensen AS Roma Loan Marc Roca Real Betis Loan Sam Greenwood Middlesbrough Loan Cody Drameh Birmingham City Loan (option-to-buy) Sonny Perkins Oxford United Loan Weston McKennie Juventus End of Loan

They can expect to retain the majority of their players in January, particularly those that have been vital to their rise up the table under Farke. However, the squad is fairly bloated, and some individuals will be keen to move out on loan or permanently for the good of their career.

Of course, more could happen in January than we have predicted, but that may be contingent on arrivals. However, here, we have taken a look at six players who we expect are in line for a move away from West Yorkshire, with the window open in just over a month's time.

1 Leo Hjelde

Hjelde spent the second-half of last season on loan in the second-tier and developed well but is struggling to get a kick at the moment. The ex-Rotherham United loanee is one that many thought could've left under Farke, and perhaps just squandered his opportunity when he was hauled off at the break in their 2-2 draw at home to Cardiff City on the opening day.

He was given a tough time so maybe it's not too much of a coincidence that the 20-year-old hasn't played in the league since. There's clearly potential there, but he may just need regular first-team minutes elsewhere for now in order to realise it. Another loan is best for all parties whilst he struggles to break into the first-team.

2 Darko Gyabi

It feels almost inevitable that Gyabi will be moved on, at least on a temporary basis, come the time the window opens. He's rarely featured at all for the West Yorkshire outfit after joining in an exciting capture from Manchester City last summer, and was a wanted man ahead of the dying embers of this one's transfer window as potential moves to Fleetwood Town and Valenciennes were mooted.

They didn't come to fruition, nor did interest from Championship rivals Swansea City, and it would be hugely detrimental to the young midfielder's development to keep him at the club not playing senior football for another full season. League One or the bottom end of the Championship feel like the likeliest destinations for him to leave on loan in January for some much-needed experience.

3 Joe Gelhardt

Very much akin to Hjelde and Gyabi, Gelhardt simply needs to be playing at a key stage in his development as a young professional. He is another player that was linked with a move in the summer, and didn't appear a million miles away from making a loan switch to high-flyers Ipswich Town.

Of course, he spent the second-half of last season on loan with Sunderland, and another temporary switch is how we think it'll go for him this time around, too. He is regularly making the bench when fit, but hardly ever utilised by Farke, who has a lot of options in his front line. Gelhardt has played seven times, scoring once in all competitions so far this season.

4 Lewis Bate

Another player who has been loaned out by Leeds and in need of another move away from Elland Road is the 21-year-old midfielder. Since his arrival from Chelsea in 2021, Bate has played just five senior games for the Whites, with the majority of his action coming at U-21 level in their development squad.

He did receive some senior gametime on loan with Oxford, but has found himself back down the pecking order again with Leeds. Although the second tier is obviously a step up from League One, Bate will have been hoping for more minutes this season than the one EFL Cup appearance to his name. Another loan may be in order, or a permanent deal with his contract up in June.

5 Ian Poveda

The diminutive playmaker is yet to really meet the expectations that arose following his promising switch from Manchester City almost four years ago. Poveda has failed to rip up any trees on loan with Blackburn Rovers and then Blackpool in the Championship in previous loan spells.

Like Bate, his contract is up in June, and although he has been on the fringes of Farke's squad at times, he realistically needs to leave to gain regular first-team football elsewhere and a parting of ways suits both Leeds and the 23-year-old. For the good of his career, a permanent move would arguably be best, but a loan until his contract is up would also be sufficient.

6 Willy Gnonto

Lastly, the only player who seems to be a part of Farke's plans, is the 20-year-old winger. At his best, Gnonto has the ability to be one of the most devastating and dynamic players in the division, but he is currently behind Dan James and the red-hot Crysencio Summerville in the pecking order. Plenty of interest remains, though.

Should he remain keen to leave, as he did through the summer, then Leeds' hand may be forced. That's despite knowing the enormous potential they would be letting go of with the Italian international. If they receive a suitable offer, it will likely be taken in order to sign an out-and-out right-winger, with the majority of Leeds' current crop all preferring the left-hand side.