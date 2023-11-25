Highlights Danny Rohl's tenure as manager of Sheffield Wednesday has been challenging, with only one win and four defeats in his first five matches.

Danny Rohl hasn't had the easiest starts to life at Sheffield Wednesday, with the 34-year-old finding out first hand how tough management can be.

The German took on his first role in October by replacing Xisco Munoz and his 0 per cent win record at Hillsborough, and whilst he achieved South Yorkshire derby day success against Rotherham United, his other four results have all been defeats.

A lot of player turnover happened in the summer transfer window, with a lot of those new arrivals not really making an impact as of yet at Hillsborough.

Wednesday's squad is also quite large on paper, and if Rohl is going to add some fresh faces, then you would imagine that some will need to depart.

Let's take a look at FIVE Owls players who are the likeliest to depart for pastures new at the start of 2024.

1 Mallik Wilks

Having scored 19 goals in League One for Hull City in 2020-21, Wilks was expected to make a big impact for Wednesday when arriving a year later, but he's done anything but that.

Scoring just once in the third tier last season, Wilks has been plagued by injury issues during his time in South Yorkshire and he has made just four substitute outings so far in 2023-24.

The 24-year-old has not been in the last few matchday squads though, so perhaps a loan departure to a League One club could benefit all parties.

2 Tyreeq Bakinson

Bakinson's contract is set to expire in the summer of 2024, and his position at the club has pretty much diminished.

The 25-year-old midfielder has played seven times this season but he has not made an appearance under Rohl, and there are many midfield options ahead of him in the pecking order.

The ex-Bristol City man could do with a fresh start, perhaps in Scotland or League One where he may get more game-time.

3 Lee Gregory

Sadly, it looks as though Gregory's time in the Championship at the age of 35 could be up.

A scorer of 11 League One goals last season, Gregory has not had the same impact this season in a blunt attacking unit, and he's played just 67 minutes under Rohl so far.

The estimated average weekly wage of a Sheffield Wednesday player in 23/24

Rohl is definitely going to need some fresh options in attack if fortunes are going to change at Hillsborough, so Gregory, with six months left on his contract when January arrives, should be a likely casualty - he can still go and score goals for a League One side though despite his advancing years.

4 John Buckley

Some of Wednesday's loan signings from the summer haven't worked out, and one of those is Buckley.

The Owls added the midfielder to their ranks on deadline day from Blackburn Rovers, and he is a player who has impressed at times in the Championship, having been linked with a Premier League switch in early 2022.

Since being substituted at half-time against Plymouth though in October, Buckley has been relegated down the pecking order, and it won't be a shock if Blackburn look to recall the 24-year-old in January as his stint in Yorkshire is doing him no favours.

5 Jeff Hendrick

Similarly, Hendrick is another player who could realistically see his loan deal terminated.

The Republic of Ireland international has failed to make an impression since his switch from Newcastle United, and midfield is an area that Wednesday and Rohl are oversubscribed in.

Newcastle may not agree to it and it will have to be a mutual decision, but Wednesday should at least explore the possibility of ending Hendrick's agreement early.