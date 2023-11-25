Highlights January transfer window is an opportunity for Leicester City to refresh their squad and solidify their position as Championship leaders.

Wilfried Ndidi's contract situation may force Leicester to consider selling him in January to avoid losing him for free in the summer.

Striker Patson Daka has struggled to find his form at Leicester and a permanent move away from the club seems likely.

The winter transfer window usually comes as a blessing for most teams and it will likely be no different for Championship leaders Leicester City when January 1st comes around.

No matter how successful a team is doing, the January transfer window is a chance for managers to refresh their squads prior to the business end of the season.

Not only is it a period where managers can bring in fresh new faces, but it's also a chance to clear any deadwood from the squad.

The Foxes are looking to return straight back to the Premier League, having been relegated last season, and Maresca will relish the opportunity to set his squad in stone with Ipswich Town putting pressure on the leaders and Leeds United slowly cutting the gap between automatic and play-off spots.

That being said, we take a look at five players who could be on their way out of the King Power stadium in January.

1 Wilfried Ndidi

With his contract set to expire in the summer, there has been much speculation around the future of the Nigerian international, with top clubs like Barcelona and Tottenham linked with a move.

As much as the Foxes would love to keep the 26-year-old powerhouse on their hands, they may have to take matters into their own hands if he doesn't commit his future to the club anytime soon.

Given that they already have reliable in-house replacements in the form of Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall, Harry Winks, and Cesare Casadei, Leicester have the option to sell the midfielder in January so they don't lose him for free in the summer.

2 Patson Daka

Since his move to Leicester in 2021 from Red Bull Salzburg, the striker has never really found his feet in England, only scoring 15 times in 71 appearances for the Foxes.

With their relegation from the Premier League last season, it was thought that the Zambian international could potentially get more of a chance in the Championship.

But just two appearances so far this season, both coming off the bench, has the future looking bleak and a permanent move away from the club looks likely for Daka.

3 Danny Ward

The Welsh international had the chance to stake his claim as first-choice keeper at Leicester after the departure of long-term number one Kasper Schmeichel at the start of last season.

However, some poor performances in a season where the Foxes were relegated back to the Championship for the first time since 2014 pushed the 30-year-old down the pecking order.

With Mads Hermansen in fine form since joining the club in the summer, it looks likely that Ward won't be staking his claim again at the King Power, so a permanent move looks likely.

4 Marc Albrighton

A fine servant to the club in his nine years at the King Power, but with the emergence of talented young forwards like Kasey McAteer and Abdul Fatawu, the 34-year-old isn't getting much of a look in under Maresca.

Last season, he spent the second period of the season on loan with West Brom and a similar move may be a smart decision when the transfer window opens up again.

5 Wanya Marcal

The 21-year-old looks like a talented prospect for the Foxes and has featured four times for the first team this season, even scoring against Cardiff City early on in the campaign.

But with the Leicester first-team looking relatively irreplaceable at the moment, and Marcal not having featured since Championship game week two, a loan move for some first-team experience would be a smart decision for the youngster right now.