Highlights Queens Park Rangers have had a poor season, leading to the sacking of Gareth Ainsworth after six consecutive defeats.

New manager Marti Cifuentes has only had two games in charge, both ending in draws.

Cifuentes may offload players like Chris Willock, Albert Adomah, Aaron Drewe, and Charlie Kelman to make room for potential new signings and improve the squad in January.

Queens Park Rangers have had a poor season so far as they find themselves in a relegation battle yet again after they just about stayed up in the last campaign under Gareth Ainsworth.

Due to the wayward start to the 2023/24 season, Ainsworth was sacked on the back of the club's sixth consecutive defeat.

Marti Cifuentes was appointed from Swedish side Hammarby IF and the 41-year-old has only had two games in charge so far – drawing them both.

Ainsworth made seven signings in the summer transfer window and the current squad is what Cifuentes will have to deal with until he can make his own adjustments in January.

Queens Park Rangers - 2023/24 Signings Player Name Signed From Loan/Permanent Asmir Begovic Everton Permanent Morgan Fox Stoke City Permanent Jack Colback Nottingham Forest Permanent Paul Smyth Leyton Orient Permanent Ziyad Larkeche Fulham Permanent Steve Cook Nottingham Forest Permanent Taylor Richards Brighton Permanent

The winter window could mean departures as well as new arrivals and with that in mind, we have taken a look at some players that Cifuentes might offload.

1 Chris Willock

Chris Willock has been one of the most important players at QPR in recent seasons, with his attacking threat from the wing clear to see.

Last season, he scored six goals, and the season before he hit the back of the net seven times whilst also providing 11 assists.

But he's struggled to reach those levels for some time now while his contract runs out at the end of the season.

Cifuentes has brought Willock back into the fold but the club faces a decision about whether they think he is worth keeping around for the relegation battle or if it is better to cash in to avoid losing him for nothing in the summer.

If they were to get funds for him now, Cifuentes could reinvest them in his squad.

2 Albert Adomah

At 35 years old, Albert Adomah finds himself on the periphery of the QPR squad having only started two games in the league this season.

It would make sense for Cifuentes to offload the winger so he can free up another space in the squad for someone who is younger and who can progress under him rather than someone who is close to retiring.

3 Aaron Drewe

At 22 years old, Aaron Drewe hasn't made too much of an impression on the QPR first team even with a number of senior defenders out injured.

However, he has been in and around the senior team so he has clearly shown enough potential, so a loan deal in the EFL would help him get more experience and could help his development for the rest of the season.

4 Charlie Kelman

Like Drewe, Kelman is also 22 years old and hasn't really had much of a chance so far this season, with just five appearances accumulating 125 minutes so far.

He was used as a brief substitute in Cifuentes' first two matches but if he cannot force his way into the plans then it may be time to part ways with the forward.