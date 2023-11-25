Highlights Ipswich Town's surprise success in the Championship this season has put them in contention for promotion back to the Premier League.

The upcoming January transfer window presents an opportunity for Ipswich to strengthen their squad and solidify their position in the promotion spots.

There are potential departures on the horizon for Ipswich, including Dominic Ball, Janoi Donacien, Kayden Jackson, and Cameron Humphreys, which could help raise funds and create space for new signings.

Ipswich Town have been the surprise package of the Championship season so far.

Kieran McKenna’s side are competing for promotion back to the Premier League, having just earned a place back in the second tier from League One in the previous campaign.

Back-to-back promotions would be a fantastic achievement for the Suffolk club, who have not competed in the top flight since 2002.

The Tractor Boys are currently second in the table, level on points with leaders Leicester City but behind due to an inferior goal difference.

The upcoming January transfer window could be a great opportunity for Ipswich to consolidate their position in an automatic promotion spot by strengthening the first team squad.

But here we look at the potential departures we could see at Portman Road in the winter market…

1 Dominic Ball - permanent

Ball has never quite been able to cement himself as a regular presence in the Ipswich side since arriving from QPR.

Injuries have certainly not helped his situation, but he has made just four league appearances so far this campaign, all of which came from the bench.

Given his contract is set to expire in the summer, perhaps finding a potential suitor in January could be a good way to raise funds for Ipswich.

An exit could be on the cards as a potential solution that suits all parties at this stage.

2 Janoi Donacien - permanent

Donacien is another player that has an expiring contract in the summer of 2024, which could lead to an early exit in January.

The 30-year-old featured in the team’s EFL Cup fourth round loss against Fulham at the start of the month, but that was his first appearance since going off injured in the first half against QPR in August.

Donacien returned to training in September, but was unable to find his place back in the side.

Perhaps a January exit would be best for all parties, as it could raise funds for Ipswich and get Donacien a move somewhere to get more consistent game time.

3 Kayden Jackson - permanent

Jackson has struggled for game time so far this season, making nine league appearances from 16 games, but only three of which were starts.

The forward has contributed two goals and one assist, showing he could be of some use to McKenna’s side.

However, with his contract set to expire in the summer, it may be wiser to cash in on his remaining value in January and look for a more long-term replacement.

The 29-year-old could be a January departure as a result.

4 Cameron Humphreys - loan

Humphreys has yet to feature for Ipswich so far this season, with the 20-year-old awaiting his first real opportunity in McKenna’s team in the Championship.

The midfielder made 17 appearances in League One last year but has fallen back down the pecking order in the second tier.

A loan move in January might be the best solution, as he needs consistent game time in order to continue his development at senior level.

Ipswich will want to provide a pathway into first team football for him, so giving him a loan may be the best chance he gets to prove his readiness.