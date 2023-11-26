Highlights Key Takeaways:

After an inconsistent start to the 2023-24 season, Derby County are not among the automatic promotion challengers as the halfway mark gets closer, but the best of the Rams could be yet to come.

Paul Warne hasn't had it all his own way since his appointment last September, but he's managed to get himself a good squad mixed with experience, players in their prime and also up and coming youngsters.

There is a chance though that Warne may need to add to his squad to give it a bit of a boost for the second half of the season when the January transfer window arrives, but there could also be departures as well.

But which players are most likely to leave Pride Park in the first month of 2024? Let's take a look at four of Warne's squad that could be on their way come January...

Eiran Cashin

The two most sought-after players, just like the summer, will likely be Max Bird and Cashin, but with Brighton trying to sign the latter in the summer, you get the feeling that it's more likely that the centre-back will be the one that will rake in the cash.

Derby plan to offer both players new contracts, with Bird's expiring in the summer and Cashin's also, but the Republic of Ireland youth international is believed to have an extra year's optional extension on the club's side which essentially keeps him until 2025.

However, there is likely to be interest from top flight clubs, and perhaps the Seagulls again after they ran out of time to get a £4 million deal done in September, so it wouldn't be a shock to see Cashin's time at the club come to an end.

Tyreece John-Jules

Even though John-Jules' loan deal from Arsenal only runs until January, the forward's injury troubles means that unless he can find some form between now and the start of 2024, then an extension will likely not be taking place.

John-Jules played just twice for Derby in League One before being struck down with a thigh injury, and he spent most of the 2022-23 campaign on the sidelines too in a loan spell with Ipswich.

As of now, we can see the 22-year-old's time at Pride Park coming to an end.

Darren Robinson

Even though Robinson hasn't had much first-team experience with the Rams, the versatile midfielder has been catching attention from clubs in a higher division.

Football Insider believe that the 18-year-old is being watched by both Aston Villa and Southampton ahead of January, with Robinson making his first start under Warne in the EFL Trophy against Wolves.

Northern Ireland youth international Robinson only has a contract that runs until the summer of 2024 though, so Derby may cash in if they cannot come to an agreement.

Dajaune Brown

Having scored nine goals in as many matches for Derby's under-18's last season, striker Brown celebrated signing a three-year professional deal in the summer by carrying on finding the back of the net at under-21 level.

The 18-year-old has taken the step up a level in his stride, bagging five times in seven Premier League 2 outings, and so far has made four appearances for Warne's first-team.

A loan move however could do Brown the world of good for the second half of the season, which would give him some real experience of the men's game - perhaps a club in the National League could take the teenager until the end of the campaign.