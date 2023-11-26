Highlights Watford focused on offloading players in the summer, with 19 senior players leaving through sales, releases, or loans.

The club made only six new additions to the squad, leaving them thin on depth for the season.

Rhys Healey, Imran Louza, and Mattie Pollock are predicted to potentially depart in January due to limited playing time or underperforming.

This past summer was an interesting one at Watford.

Whilst the club were very active in the transfer market, the club's focus was very much on getting players out of the side, as opposed to bringing players in.

This is highlighted by the tables below. For example, Watford either sold, released, or loaned out 19 senior players this summer.

Watford - 2023/24 Departures Player Name Signed For Loan/Permanent Joao Pedro Brighton Permanent (fee involved) Ismaila Sarr Marseille Permanent (fee involved) William Troost-Ekong PAOK Salonika Permanent Joe Hungbo FC Nuremberg Permanent Ignacio Pussetto Huracan Permanent Britt Assombalonga Antalyaspor Permanent Mario Gaspar Elche Permanent Leandro Bacuna FC Groningen Permanent Craig Cathcart KV Kortrijk Permanent Maduka Okoye Udinese Permanent Domingos Quina Udinese Permanent Christian Kabasele Udinese Permanent Samuel Kalu Lausanne-Sport Loan Ashley Fletcher Sheffield Wednesday Loan Jorge Cabezas New York Loan Joao Ferreira Udinese Loan Kwadwo Baah Burton Albion Loan Dan Gosling Without Club Permanent Tom Cleverley Retired -

Whilst there were plenty of exits, though, these were not matched with an equal number of incomings.

As you can see, the Hornets made just six new additions to Valerien Ismael's squad.

Watford - 2023/24 Signings Player Name Signed From Loan/Permanent Mileta Rajovic Kalmar FF Permanent Tom Ince Reading FC Permanent Rhys Healey Toulouse Permanent Jake Livermore West Brom Permanent Jamal Lewis Newcastle United Loan Giorgi Chakvetadze KAA Gent Loan

This has left the Hornets thin this season, but, there could still be further exits in January.

Below, we have predicted three players we think could depart.

Rhys Healey

Despite having only signed for the club in the summer, Rhys Healey has to be a candidate for a January departure away from Vicarage Road.

From the outside looking in, it appears that Hornets' boss Valerien Ismael just does not fancy Healey, with the Frenchman preferring more of a physical presence up front.

As such, Healey has played just four Championship matches, with three of those appearances lasting six minutes or under.

We know from his past that Healey can score goals, and even when Watford were desperately lacking them at times earlier this season Healey got no look in.

A loan or perhaps even permanent move away in January feels inevitable unless something changes.

Imran Louza

The same could arguably said for Healey's teammate, central midfielder Imran Louza.

Heading into the season, many would have, and some might still, tell you that the Moroccan is the ciub's best or most talented player.

However, he has disappointed so much this season that he has lost his place in the side in recent weeks.

To make matters worse for Louza, his dropping has coincided with the Hornets going on a six match unbeaten run.

Louza undoubtedly has talent and on his day can be one of the best in the division, but he does not show it anywhere near enough.

It wouldn't be a surprise to see Watford try to cash in when January arrives.

Mattie Pollock (Loan)

Given Watford's lack of depth, especially at the back, there would have to be incomings for this one to happen.

However, it wouldn't be a surprise to see Mattie Pollock move on in January for more game time.

He is firmly a part of the Watford squad this season, but Valerien Ismael has hardly rotated his central defenders, meaning Pollock has just three sub appearances to his name.

The 22-year-old, after excellent loan spells at Cheltenham and Aberdeen previously, will surely be keen for more regular minutes and could therefore perhaps seek another half-season loan until the summer.