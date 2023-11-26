Highlights

  • Watford focused on offloading players in the summer, with 19 senior players leaving through sales, releases, or loans.
  • The club made only six new additions to the squad, leaving them thin on depth for the season.
  • Rhys Healey, Imran Louza, and Mattie Pollock are predicted to potentially depart in January due to limited playing time or underperforming.

This past summer was an interesting one at Watford.

Whilst the club were very active in the transfer market, the club's focus was very much on getting players out of the side, as opposed to bringing players in.

This is highlighted by the tables below. For example, Watford either sold, released, or loaned out 19 senior players this summer.

Watford - 2023/24 Departures

Player Name

Signed For

Loan/Permanent

Joao Pedro

Brighton

Permanent (fee involved)

Ismaila Sarr

Marseille

Permanent (fee involved)

William Troost-Ekong

PAOK Salonika

Permanent

Joe Hungbo

FC Nuremberg

Permanent

Ignacio Pussetto

Huracan

Permanent

Britt Assombalonga

Antalyaspor

Permanent

Mario Gaspar

Elche

Permanent

Leandro Bacuna

FC Groningen

Permanent

Craig Cathcart

KV Kortrijk

Permanent

Maduka Okoye

Udinese

Permanent

Domingos Quina

Udinese

Permanent

Christian Kabasele

Udinese

Permanent

Samuel Kalu

Lausanne-Sport

Loan

Ashley Fletcher

Sheffield Wednesday

Loan

Jorge Cabezas

New York

Loan

Joao Ferreira

Udinese

Loan

Kwadwo Baah

Burton Albion

Loan

Dan Gosling

Without Club

Permanent

Tom Cleverley

Retired

-

Whilst there were plenty of exits, though, these were not matched with an equal number of incomings.

As you can see, the Hornets made just six new additions to Valerien Ismael's squad.

Watford - 2023/24 Signings

Player Name

Signed From

Loan/Permanent

Mileta Rajovic

Kalmar FF

Permanent

Tom Ince

Reading FC

Permanent

Rhys Healey

Toulouse

Permanent

Jake Livermore

West Brom

Permanent

Jamal Lewis

Newcastle United

Loan

Giorgi Chakvetadze

KAA Gent

Loan

This has left the Hornets thin this season, but, there could still be further exits in January.

Below, we have predicted three players we think could depart.

Rhys Healey

RHYS HEALEY

Despite having only signed for the club in the summer, Rhys Healey has to be a candidate for a January departure away from Vicarage Road.

From the outside looking in, it appears that Hornets' boss Valerien Ismael just does not fancy Healey, with the Frenchman preferring more of a physical presence up front.

As such, Healey has played just four Championship matches, with three of those appearances lasting six minutes or under.

We know from his past that Healey can score goals, and even when Watford were desperately lacking them at times earlier this season Healey got no look in.

A loan or perhaps even permanent move away in January feels inevitable unless something changes.

Imran Louza

The same could arguably said for Healey's teammate, central midfielder Imran Louza.

The same could arguably said for Healey's teammate, central midfielder Imran Louza.

Heading into the season, many would have, and some might still, tell you that the Moroccan is the ciub's best or most talented player.

However, he has disappointed so much this season that he has lost his place in the side in recent weeks.

To make matters worse for Louza, his dropping has coincided with the Hornets going on a six match unbeaten run.

Louza undoubtedly has talent and on his day can be one of the best in the division, but he does not show it anywhere near enough.

It wouldn't be a surprise to see Watford try to cash in when January arrives.

Mattie Pollock (Loan)

Mattie Pollock

Given Watford's lack of depth, especially at the back, there would have to be incomings for this one to happen.

However, it wouldn't be a surprise to see Mattie Pollock move on in January for more game time.

He is firmly a part of the Watford squad this season, but Valerien Ismael has hardly rotated his central defenders, meaning Pollock has just three sub appearances to his name.

The 22-year-old, after excellent loan spells at Cheltenham and Aberdeen previously, will surely be keen for more regular minutes and could therefore perhaps seek another half-season loan until the summer.