Highlights Southampton may be willing to let Che Adams go in January to avoid losing him on a free transfer next year, with Everton potentially eyeing a cheaper deal.

17-year-old Sam Amo-Ameyaw could be made available for loan in January to gain more first-team experience, after appearing less frequently in the squad recently.

Midfielder Joe Aribo has been limited to just one start this season and a loan deal elsewhere could benefit him in January, as he seeks regular playing time.

Southampton must be smart in the January transfer window as they push for a return to the Premier League.

Russell Martin's men had a surprisingly disappointing start to the campaign, but they now seem to be finding their feet in the second tier as they have climbed to fourth in the Championship after going on an eight-game unbeaten run.

One of the best aspects of the Saints' squad this season is their strength in depth, but with that comes a requirement to keep players happy. They can afford to see a couple of players depart in January, but may also want to bring in one or two to strengthen their options.

Today, Football League World predicts three players that Southampton fans can expect to leave the club in January.

Che Adams

Over the last six months, plenty of discussion has been had over the future of Che Adams at Southampton, with some Premier League clubs attempting to secure his services. Wolverhampton Wanderers expressed interest in the summer, but on deadline day the Saints blocked the proposed transfer and Adams remained at St Marys.

With the striker's contract due to expire in the summer, Southampton may be far more willing to let him go in January to avoid seeing him depart on a free next year. Therefore, plenty of clubs could be eyeing him up for a cheap deal.

Everton were another Premier League club interested in a move for Adams in the summer, but after two bids were rejected by Southampton, a move never materialised. The Toffees could be keeping tabs on the striker in January, knowing that they could get a cheaper deal due to his contract expriring in the summer.

Sam Amo-Ameyaw

The 17-year-old could be made available for loan in January in order to give him consistent first-team minutes. The young attacker made Southampton's first-team squad in their first seven Championship games this season, coming on as a sub twice and even making the starting eleven in a 2-1 win over QPR.

Amo-Ameyaw started on the right-wing for the Saints on that day and was substituted in the 56th minute for the more experienced Ryan Fraser.

His appearances in the first-team squad have been far less frequent in recent weeks, so perhaps a loan move to League One or League Two could be the right move for him in January.

The youngster has proved himself to be a competent winger at youth level for Southampton, Tottenham and England, and at just 17-years-old, he looks like he could be ready for senior football.

Joe Aribo

Southampton's strength in depth is highly impressive this season, but one player who seems to miss out as a result is midfielder Joe Aribo. The 27-year-old has started just one Championship game this season, despite the club paying Rangers an initial £6 million on the player.

Aribo has all the qualities of a top Championship player, but hasn't been able to get a run of games going under Russell Martin this season. A short-term loan deal elsewhere in the Championship or abroad could benefit the midfielder in January who will want to be playing regular football.