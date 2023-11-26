Highlights Norwich City is aiming to strengthen its squad in the January transfer window to boost its chances of promotion.

With the January transfer window looming, Norwich City will be aiming to bolster their squad to get themselves back into promotion contention.

Former Huddersfield Town boss David Wagner is under immense pressure at Carrow Road to get the Canaries promoted back to the Premier League for the seventh time.

The Yellows ended up bringing in 10 new players to Norfolk in the summer, with the more notable additions of Adam Forshaw, Jack Stacey, Shane Duffy and Ashley Barnes adding much needed competition the group.

Norwich City - 2023/24 Signings Player Name Signed From Loan/Permanent Christian Fassnacht BSC Young Boys Permanent Kellen Fisher Bromley Permanent Borja Sainz Giresunspor Permanent Shane Duffy Fulham Permanent Jack Stacey AFC Bournemouth Permanent Adam Forshaw Leeds United Permanent Ashley Barnes Burnley Permanent George Long Millwall Permanent Danny Batth Sunderland Permanent Ui-jo Hwang Nottingham Forest Loan

But while further incomings will be a priority in East Anglia, departures are also likely to occur to fund some of those moves.

Here at Football League World, we list three Norwich players who may depart Carrow Road at the beginning of 2024.

Jonathan Rowe

Up first is Jonathan Rowe, who is one of the most exciting and promising talents the second-tier has seen so far this season.

Rowe made his Premier League debut for the Canaries aged 18, making 13 cameos during their relegation campaign. With a chance to impress in the Championship, injury woes hampered his chance at game time, making just three substitute appearances at the back end of last term.

Now fully fit, the 20-year-old has showcased his talents to the Canaries faithful and has been a key component to the side picking up some important points.

It was reported in October by the Daily Mail that Premier League duo Aston Villa and Crystal Palace were monitoring Rowe after his emergence in Norfolk this campaign, and it would hardly be a surprise to see him earn a permanent move back to the top-flight for a sizeable fee.

Sam McCallum

When signing for Norwich in January 2020 from Coventry City, McCallum failed to assert himself as a first-team mainstay and spent the next season-and-a-half back with the Sky Blues.

After a loan stint at QPR in the 2021/22 campaign, the 23-year-old was given an opportunity to impress last season at Carrow Road, but injuries plagued his campaign, with the defender featuring just 25 times in all competitions.

McCallum currently finds himself second in command to Dimitris Giannoulis after playing just three times so far this term under Wagner, and the Canterbury-born man may seek another second-tier loan spell to gain regular minutes and restore his confidence.

Daniel Barden

Yellows shot-stopper Daniel Barden appears to be Norwich’s clear third choice goalkeeper behind Angus Gunn and George Long, making it difficult to secure any action at Carrow Road in the near future.

The 22-year-old has not been involved in a competitive senior game since March, which came during a loan spell in the National League with Maidstone United.

With Barden tasting non-league football last season, he will be determined on securing regular first-team action in the EFL, with the need to impress elsewhere if he is to climb the pecking order in the Norwich goalkeeping department.

An opportunity could arise in the January transfer window and Norwich should allow him to leave the club on loan so he can continue his development.