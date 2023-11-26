Highlights Joe Edwards has been appointed as the new head coach of Millwall, replacing Gary Rowett.

Millwall made eight new signings in the summer, and some of them have impressed so far.

Connal Trueman, Aidomo Emakhu, and Zian Flemming are three players who could potentially leave the club in January.

A new era is underway at Millwall following the appointment of Joe Edwards as head coach.

Edwards was named as the Lions' new boss earlier this month, replacing Gary Rowett, who departed the club after almost four years at the helm.

The 37-year-old has previously spent time as a coach with Chelsea's U18s and U23s, as well as a stint as interim manager of England U20s, and he has been handed his first permanent managerial role at The Den.

It was a busy summer for Millwall, with eight new additions arriving at the club, and a number of those signings have impressed so far.

Millwall - 2023/24 Signings Player Name Signed From Loan/Permanent Casper De Norre OH Leuven Permanent Kevin Nisbet Hibernian Permanent Matija Sarkic Wolves Permanent Joe Bryan Fulham Permanent Wes Harding Rotherham United Permanent Allan Campbell Luton Town Loan Ryan Longman Hull City Loan Brooke Norton-Cuffy Arsenal Loan

However, Edwards is likely to be keen to strengthen in January as he stamps his mark on the squad, and he could look to move on some of those who are not part of his plans.

With that in mind, we looked at three players who could depart the club in January.

1 Connal Trueman

Goalkeeper Trueman joined the Lions from Birmingham City last summer, initially on a short-term contract, but he is yet to make an appearance for the club.

It seems likely that Matija Sarkic and Bartosz Bialkowski will battle it out to be Edwards' number one goalkeeper, meaning that Trueman will remain as third choice.

Trueman has frequently appeared on the bench during Sarkic's recent absence due to injury, and he is a solid back-up option to have, but at the age of 27, he will surely be keen to play regular football.

Having proved himself to be a capable goalkeeper at Birmingham, and during his loan spells with the likes of AFC Wimbledon, Swindon Town and Oxford United, Trueman could be on the radar of League One and Two clubs in January.

2 Aidomo Emakhu

Striker Emakhu arrived at The Den from Shamrock Rovers in January.

After making one appearance in the second half of last season, Emakhu has established himself in the first team this campaign.

Having spent much of his coaching career working with young players, Edwards could be the perfect manager to help Emakhu to thrive, but there are question marks over how much game time he will receive.

Many of Emakhu's appearances this season have come from the bench, and while he has made some impressive cameos, he could benefit from regular starts.

It would be no surprise to see Edwards keep hold Emakhu in January as he is a useful option to have in the squad, but a loan to League One or Two could be considered.

Weekly wages: Millwall's top-10 highest earners (Ranked)

3 Zian Flemming

Flemming is one player that Edwards will be desperately hoping to retain in January.

The midfielder joined the Lions from Fortuna Sittard for a reported £1.7 million fee last summer and he enjoyed an excellent debut season at The Den, scoring 15 goals and registering four assists in 44 appearances in all competitions.

Premier League side Burnley had four bids rejected for Flemming this summer, with their highest offer reportedly worth €10 million (£8.5 million) plus add-ons, but that fell short of Millwall's £13 million valuation.

Italian side Lazio and Spanish outfit Sevilla were also said to be keen in the summer, and the 24-year-old could attract further interest in January.

Flemming is under contract until 2026 and he does not have a release clause, so Millwall do have some security, but their resolve could be tested once again.