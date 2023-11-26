Highlights Middlesbrough has had a solid start in the Championship, slowly improving their position in the league standings after a winless start.

They currently sit 10th in the division, but are only two points behind the team in sixth place, giving them a chance to move up with a win.

In the January transfer window, some players may need to be let go in order to strengthen the squad and potentially bring in new players.

Whilst it certainly has not been spectacular, it has been a solid opening few months for Middlesbrough in the Championship.

After their initial struggles, which saw them go winless in their first seven Championship matches, Michael Carrick and his side have steadied the ship, slowly beginning the ascent to where they ought to be in the league standings.

At present, Boro sit 10th in the division, although are only two points behind Sunderland, who currently occupy sixth spot and the final play-off position.

As such, Middlesbrough really are in the thick of things heading into this weekend's clash with Bristol City, with a win, and results elsewhere going their way potentially seeing them climb into the top six.

Of course, one thing that could strengthen Middlesbrough's chances in the January window, but, with a big squad, some players may have to be let go before others arrive.

Middlesbrough - 2023/24 Departures Player Name Signed For Loan/Permanent Chuba Akpom Ajax Permanent (fee involved) Joe Lumley Southampton Permanent Grant Hall Rotherham United Permanent Luke Daniels Forest Green Rovers Permanent Martin Payero Udinese Calcio Permanent Marc Bola Samsunspor Permanent Matthew Hoppe San Jose Loan Liam Roberts Barnsley Loan Darnell Fisher Without Club Permanent

As you can see above, in the summer there were plenty of exits from the Riverside Stadium and below, we think these players could potentially join them in January.

Paddy McNair (Permanent)

One name that could potentially depart Middlesbrough this January is central defender Paddy McNair.

Although the recent season-ending injury to Darragh Lenihan could increase his chances of remaining at the Riverside Stadium until the end of the season, the facts cannot be ignored.

McNair's current deal expires next summer, and given that he was linked with a move away from the club in the summer, it could be that interest in January resurfaces, with clubs looking for a bargain deal.

If McNair and Boro have no intention of agreeing a new deal, a decent offer could tempt Middlesbrough to cash in.

Hayden Coulson (Permanent)

When looking at the current Middlesbrough squad, Hayden Coulson has to be another candidate for a potential permanent January exit from the Riverside.

Returning to Middlesbrough this summer, after three loan spells away, the 25-year-old has featured just three times for Michael Carrick's side so far this season, with his time at the club looking as though it is running out.

Furthermore, with Lukas Engel and Alex Bangura both signed this summer at left-back, Coulson is clearly well down the pecking order when it comes to getting an opportunity.

A January exit seems best for all parties involved on this one, so that Coulson's career does not stagnate until next summer.

Alex Gilbert (Loan)

Last but not least, Alex Gilbert is another Middlesbrough player that looks as though they could benefit from a January exit from the club.

In Gilbert's case, though, it is only a loan deal that looks likely, particularly given that he only just signed for the club during the summer.

The 21-year-old, though, has found his opportunities limited so far, and having been on loan in League Two with Swindon previously, perhaps a return to the fourth tier, or a short half-season spell in the third would do his development some good.

It would surely prepare him better to be a member of Michael Carrick's team than sitting on the bench week in, week out.