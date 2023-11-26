Highlights Coventry City's disappointing season may be attributed to their summer transfer business, which saw them lose key players Viktor Gyokeres and Gustavo Hamer.

Pressure is mounting on manager Mark Robins to turn the club's fortunes around, and he will be hoping for positive results in the upcoming fixtures.

Three players who could potentially leave the club in January are goalkeeper Simon Moore, left-back Jake Bidwell, and forward Fabio Tavares, who may benefit from a loan move to gain first-team minutes.

Coventry City will hope the January transfer window can be an opportunity for them to get their season up and running.

The Sy Blues have been somewhat of a disappointment this season, as they have struggled at the bottom end of the Championship table.

It seems their summer transfer business, which saw them lose their two best players, Viktor Gyokeres and Gustavo Hamer, has had a big effect on their current campaign.

Coventry City - 2023/24 Departures Player Name Signed For Loan/Permanent Viktor Gyokeres Sporting CP Permanent (fee involved) Gus Hamer Sheffield United Permanent (fee involved) Josh Reid Ross County Permanent Fanktay Dabo Forest Green Rovers Permanent Sean Maguire Carlisle United Permanent Michael Rose Stoke City Permanent Julien Da Costa FC Sochaux Permanent Tyler Walker Lincoln City Permanent Martyn Waghorn Derby County Permanent Jack Burroughs Lincoln City Loan Ryan Howley Dundee FC Loan Todd Kane Without Club Permanent

Coventry invested the money they got from the pair back into the squad, but as of yet, most of their new signings have struggled to make a regular impact, and therefore, pressure is starting to mount on Mark Robins to turn the club’s fortunes around.

He will hope results can change in the next few weeks as they face sides in and around them. But as well as these fixtures, Robins will hope he can be around for the January transfer window, as he will want to make some needed changes.

The focus will likely be on incomings, but here at Football League World, we have decided to look at three players who could leave the club in that month…

Simon Moore: Sell

The first player who could be expected to leave in January is goalkeeper Simon Moore.

The 33-year-old was probably someone the club thought could leave in the summer transfer window, as he was sent down the pecking order after the Sky Blues brought in Brad Collins from Barnsley.

Moore was Coventry’s regular number one, but lost his place to Ben Wilson last season and has since been on the sidelines.

He was the club’s number two goalie last season, but now finds himself at third choice. Therefore, that means the experienced goalkeeper has yet to play a single minute of first-team football this season, with the closet he got being on the bench in the EFL Cup game against AFC Wimbledon.

So, with his time at the club looking to come to an end and him being out of contract in the summer, Coventry could allow Moore to leave in January if an offer comes in.

Jake Bidwell: Sell

Bidwell is another Coventry player who was a regular in the starting XI but now finds himself out of the team on most occasions.

The 30-year-old has made the left-back role his own since joining the Sky Blues, but when Coventry decided to bring in Jay Dasilva in the summer, Bidwell’s position became under threat.

It became clear early in the season that Dasilva would be the regular left-back, and that has meant Bidwell has been limited to just six appearances so far in the Championship.

The defender started in the Carabao Cup game against Wimbledon, but his one and only start in the league didn't come until their recent game against Stoke City.

The 30-year-old is contracted to the club until the summer of 2025, but with his current situation, Coventry may be willing to let him leave if there is interest in January.

Fabio Tavares: Loan

Coventry signed Tavares in 2021, but the forward has struggled to make a name for himself with the Sky Blues due to form and injury.

The 22-year-old suffered a serious injury last season after rupturing his achilles in the FA Cup game against Wrexham.

The Portuguese attacker had featured 11 times that season in all competitions up until this injury. It is likely he will be back in contention soon after his recovery, but Championship minutes look unlikely.

Therefore, a loan move in January seems to be a good next step for the player, as he’s spent so long on the sidelines and needs to get some regular first-team minutes under his belt. A temporary move to League One or League Two could make sense, as he was likely to play a lot for teams in those leagues.