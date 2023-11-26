Highlights Charlton manager Michael Appleton is looking to make changes to the squad in the upcoming January transfer window.

Michael Appleton will be looking to make some changes to his Charlton Athletic squad when the January transfer window opens.

Appleton was appointed Charlton manager after the summer transfer window closed, meaning he inherited a squad that was put together by Dean Holden.

It was a very busy summer for the Addicks, as they saw several new arrivals come through the door, but also many players left due to contracts expiring or loans ending.

Charlton Athletic - 2023/24 Departures Player Name Signed For Loan/Permanent Macauley Bonne Gillingham FC Permanent Sean Clare Wigan Athletic Permanent Albie Morgan Blackpool Permanent Ryan Inniss Forest Green Rovers Permanent Alex Gilbey MK Dons Permanent Nathan Harness MK Dons Permanent Joe Wollacott Hibernian Permanent Sam Lavelle Carlisle United Permanent Mandela Egbo Colchester United Permanent Jack Payne MK Dons Loan Diallang Jaiyesimi St Johnstone Loan Aaron Henry Crawley Town Loan Zach Mitchell Colchester United Loan

So, this January provides Appleton with a chance to make changes he sees fit as the Addicks try to keep up with the League One play-off places.

So, with that said, here we have picked three Charlton players who could well leave the club in January…

Richard Chin: Loan

Chin is a product of Charlton’s academy, coming through their under-18 and under-21 groups.

The 21-year-old was promoted to the club’s first team last season and featured in the EFL Trophy, FA Cup, and League One.

He then spent some part of last season on loan at Dartford before returning to the club again in the summer.

He hasn’t featured as much in this campaign for the Addicks, and with him needing more game time, he could be someone the club looks to loan out before the close of the January transfer window.

Charlie Kirk: Loan

Kirk’s move to Charlton in 2021 hasn’t really worked out for either party as of yet, and with January just around the corner, the end could be in sight.

Since joining the club, the winger has had two loan spells away, at Blackpool and most recently at Burton Albion last season.

The 25-year-old returned to the club in the summer, but his game time hasn’t really changed, as he’s been on the fringes for most of the campaign.

So far, Kirk has only been in seven League One matchday squads, and out of them, he has appeared in four, with a combined 21 minutes of football in those appearances.

The most football he has seen has come in cup competitions, so with him clearly not winning Appleton over, a move in January could be on the cards for the winger, and it most likely will be a loan deal.

Chuks Aneke: Loan

Aneke is another player who has had an unfortunate time with injuries, which has resulted in him seeing very little football action in recent years.

The 30-year-old has suffered with them once again this season, playing just six times in League One, but in his last game against Reading FC, he did start and score in the 4-0 win.

But Aneke has missed the last three league games, as well as the FA Cup games, so with his fitness clearly being a concern and the fact other players are seemingly ahead of him in the attacking area, a loan may be something looked at.

The forward is contracted at the club until the summer of 2025, so Charlton may want him to get some regular football under his belts for six months with a view to selling him on a permanent basis in the summer transfer window.