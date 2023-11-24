Highlights Castle Sports Group, owned by The Piataks, has obtained a majority shareholding in Carlisle United, sparking hope for the future of the football club.

Investments into the squad will be necessary to improve Carlisle United's league position in League One.

Players such as Ryan Edmondson, Corey Whelan, and Jayden Harris may potentially leave the club in order to balance the squad and potentially generate funds.

Wednesday 22nd September marked a special day in Carlisle United's history.

After rumours and speculation, meetings and confirmation, a majority shareholding in the Cumbrian side was officially obtained by Castle Sports Group. The company is owned by The Piataks; an American family who own and run a risk management firm in the US.

The multi-million dollar gross and net revenue that said business records, as well as the firm's commercial partnership with NFL team Jacksonville Jaguars, has given Carlisle fans plenty of hope about the future that lies ahead of them. Some believe that a future in the second division should be the new aim of the club.

With Carlisle's current league position, investments into the squad will need to be made.

Bottom 6 of the League One table Pos P Points Northampton Town 19 16 17 Exeter City 20 16 17 Fleetwood Town 21 16 16 Carlisle United 22 17 14 Cheltenham 23 16 9 Reading 24 16 7 *table as of Thursday 23rd November

They've already started their recruiting siege, announcing the signing of right back Josh Emmanuel on a deal until the end of this season, on Thursday morning. But, with all the expected arrivals, there will need to be some balancing of the squad, and that will be done through some players leaving.

1 Ryan Edmondson

Heading into Carlisle's first season back in League One, there was a lot of hope that Edmondson could be the man to lead the line. He'd managed to score a few goals in pre-season, and looked to be the club's best option, but he's not got going at all this season.

Manager Paul Simpson has gotten frustrated with the former Leeds United player for his lack of positional discipline, often drifting out wide and leaving big gaps in the middle of the pitch that he should be filling.

He's currently at the bottom of the boss' list of centre forwards, and, with his contract expiring at the end of the year, he could be a player that the club try to get some cash for in the new year.

2 Corey Whelan

The central defender was a big help when the club were without playoff semi-final scorer Ben Barclay for the playoff final against Stockport County, due to him being on loan from Stockport.

This season, and last, there has been interest from other clubs in him. He's mostly been a bench or reserve player since Simpson's return to the club, but Whelan has always rejected them.

The 25-year-old's contract situation is the same as Edmondson's, and that interest from League Two clubs will likely still be there. It'd not only bring a bit of money into the club, but him leaving in January would also get him back to playing first team football.

3 Jayden Harris

Unlike the two previous players, the midfielder's deal with Carlisle doesn't expire at the end of the current campaign. Harris, who was brought in as a bit of a project player, is currently on loan at National League side Eastleigh.

The former Fulham player hasn't been able to show that he's developed into an EFL standard player, and even now he's not having the best time in the fifth tier of English football.

Whether it be on loan or permanently, both Harris and the club should be thinking about separate futures when he returns from the south.