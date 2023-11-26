Highlights Bolton Wanderers are hoping to challenge for promotion in League One this season after a strong start to the campaign.

The club made nine signings over the summer, with many of them impressing so far.

Three players who could be set to leave the club in January are Luke Hutchinson, Declan John, and Cameron Jerome.

Bolton Wanderers will be hoping to challenge for promotion in League One this season.

The Trotters suffered disappointment as they were beaten by Barnsley in the play-off semi-finals last season, but they look set to be among the promotion contenders once again after an outstanding start to the campaign.

It was a busy summer for Wanderers, with nine players arriving at the Toughsheet Community Stadium, and many of those new additions have impressed so far.

Bolton Wanderers - 2023/24 Signings Player Name Signed From Loan/Permanent Nathan Baxter Chelsea Permanent Josh Dacres-Cogley Tranmere Rovers Permanent Joel Coleman Ipswich Town Permanent Dan Nlundulu Southampton Permanent Will Forrester Port Vale Permanent Carlos Mendes Luton Town Permanent Paris Maghoma Brentford Loan Zac Ashworth West Brom Loan

Ian Evatt will likely be keen to strengthen his squad in the January transfer window as he looks to maintain his side's automatic promotion push, but there could be a number of departures of those who are not in his plans.

With that in mind, we looked at three players who could be set to leave the club in January.

Luke Hutchinson

Goalkeeper Hutchinson impressed for the B team last season and has been included in the matchday squad for the first team on a number of occasions this campaign.

Hutchinson has previously had loan spells at Atherton Colleries and Bamber Bridge, and he joined Hyde United on a temporary basis in August, but he was recalled just one week later.

It will be tough for Hutchinson to get in ahead of Baxter and Coleman, but he is incredibly highly-rated.

Hutchinson is comfortable with the ball at his feet, making him the perfect fit for Evatt's style of play, and he could have a big ahead of him at the club, but a loan spell in League One, League Two or the National League would be the next logical step in his development.

Declan John

Defender John joined the Trotters initially on loan from Swansea City in January 2021, and after helping the club to promotion from League Two, he made the move permanent that summer.

John was a regular during the early stages of his time in Lancashire, but after falling out of favour, he joined Salford City on a six-month loan deal in September.

After the 28-year-old made the switch to the Peninsula Stadium in the summer, Evatt explained that his situation would be assessed when he returns to the club in January.

"It wasn’t a secret that Declan was available and we were looking for clubs to show their hands – and, to be honest, there wasn’t a great deal of interest," Evatt told The Bolton News.

"Salford came up along with one other League Two club in the last part of the transfer window and, as we know, financials are quite tight at that level.

"We made the decision to allow him to go out on loan until January and we can re-evaluate the decision then.

"That was basically how it ended up and it was also why we didn’t involve him in any of the cup games because it still gives us some flexibility of him going somewhere else in January if things don’t work out there or here."

With Randell Williams and Zac Ashworth ahead of him in the pecking order, it seems likely John will be moving on in January, whether that is a return to Salford or elsewhere.

Related The 3 Bolton Wanderers players that can save the club millions We looked at three Bolton Wanderers youngsters who could save the club money on transfer fees in the future.

Cameron Jerome

Striker Jerome arrived at the Toughsheet Community Stadium from Luton Town in January.

Jerome has previously had productive spells with the likes of Cardiff City, Birmingham City, Stoke City, Norwich City and Derby County, but he has found his game time limited this season.

The 37-year-old has made 14 appearances in all competitions this campaign, but only one of those has come as a start, and he is yet to find the back of the net.

It seems unlikely Jerome will receive many minutes in the second half of the season ahead of the likes of Dion Charles, Jon Dadi Bodvarsson, Victor Adeboyejo and Dan Nlundulu, and while he may be content with a role as a squad player at this stage of his career, he may be keen for one last chance to play regular football.